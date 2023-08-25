iOS 17 Beta 6 photo sharing update: Check what’s new for you

Apple has just rolled out the beta version of the revamped Messages app that introduces a more streamlined photo-sharing experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 13:40 IST
iPhone 11, iPhone 12 to iPhone 14, check out the massive discounts on Flipkart
iPhone 13
1/5 Flipkart is offering a 14 % initial discount for iPhone 14. Earlier the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart was Rs.  79900 but with the initial discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 67999. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Flipkart is offering a 14% initial discount making the price of the iPhone 13 reduce to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 11
3/5 Flipkart has announced a price drop on iPhone 11 and it can be yours right now with the 4 percent discount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 and can be yours for Rs. 41999 after the initial discount. iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. (Apple)
Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more.
4/5 Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more. (Unsplash)
You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart.
5/5 You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart. (Apple)
iOS 17
View all Images
The traditional Camera and Photos buttons have been replaced by a single '+' button located to the left of the text field. (Pexels)

The most anticipated Apple event is around the corner and Apple is introducing regular updates in iOS 17. Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update which was announced at the WWDC 2023 on June 5, promises a range of exciting new features and enhancements for iPhone users.

Apple has been continuously beta-testing its new updates, just before the grand Apple event to ensure that there are no bugs or glitches. Among these updates is a revamped Messages app that introduces a more streamlined photo-sharing experience. Check out what is new for you in photo sharing:

Simplifying Photo Sharing

One of the notable changes in the iOS 17 Messages app is the way users share photos. In previous iOS versions, users had to tap the Photos icon in the row of apps beneath the text input field to access their Camera Roll. However, iOS 17 introduces a more intuitive approach. The traditional Camera and Photos buttons have been replaced by a single '+' button located to the left of the text field. This change contributes to a cleaner and more organized interface.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Efficient Access to Photos

Apple has included a clever shortcut to streamline the process to access the photos. Users can now long press on the '+' button, which instantly opens up their iPhone's Camera Roll. This means that users can quickly select the desired photos without navigating through multiple screens.

Enhanced Customization

iOS 17 brings enhanced customization options to the Messages app. Users now have the ability to organize iMessage apps and manage iMessage sticker packs directly within the app. This feature empowers users to personalize their messaging experience.

iOS 17 Beta 6

iOS 17 Beta 6 for iPhones was announced a few days ago as we reported earlier. This new update brought various changes which include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail transcription, and a changed layout of the end call button. After facing major backlash from users, Apple brought back the position of the end call to its original position i.e. to the center position. In the upcoming days, we may witness more updates during the beta testing of iOS 17. However, it should be kept in mind that beta updates come with various bugs and glitches and it may affect your iPhone's performance. These bugs may lead to poor battery performance, unresponsive phones, and some apps may not work properly for a while. Therefore, download these beta versions at your risk and be careful while using them.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 13:15 IST
Home Mobile News iOS 17 Beta 6 photo sharing update: Check what’s new for you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets