iOS 17 beta 6 for iPhones is OUT; Check what’s new

Announced at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5, iOS 17, the next big update for iPhones is expected to be globally rolled out to the public next month. Apple releases the next big iOS update around the same time as the launch of its new iPhones. Therefore, we could see iOS 17 being available to the public in September, around Apple's fall event. In anticipation of the roll-out, Apple has been rigorously testing the update for any bugs or glitches with several beta versions being released to registered developers as well as public beta testers.

The Cupertino-based tech giant seeded the iOS 17 beta 6 update on Tuesday to the developer community just a week after the release of beta 5, and it brings two very notable changes to iPhones. Know what's new in this update.

iOS 17 beta 6: What's new

With iOS 17, Apple has brought several changes to the Phone app such as Contact Posters, and Live Voicemail transcription. However, one of the most talked about features was the changed layout of the end call button. Over the past few weeks, Apple received major backlash from the developer community for moving the end call button to the bottom right. This tricked people's muscle memory as they accidentally hit the keypad button. With iOS 17 beta 6, Apple has moved the end call button to its original, central location.

The other change comes in the Messages app. When sending an image as an attachment, instead of having to manually choose the Photos option by opening the list, users can now long press on the ‘+' icon to bring up the photo picker. Other changes include tweaking mood tracker animations, splash screen in Photos, and iOS 17 wallpaper being displayed in Display and Settings.

Other updates

Alongside iOS 17 developer beta 6, Apple has also seeded the betas of iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 for its devices. Interestingly, this rollout has coincided with the release of another public beta version of iOS 17.

Caution: Do note that Beta updates are meant for testing purposes and while they grant you access to new features, these updates also come with several bugs and glitches that could affect your iPhone's performance. These bugs may include poor battery performance, some apps not working properly, or your iPhone being unresponsive for some time. Therefore, download the Beta updates with caution.