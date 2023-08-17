iOS 17 beta 6 for iPhones is OUT; Check what’s new

Apple seeded the latest iOS 17 beta 6 update on Tuesday and it brings several new changes to iPhone. Check out what’s new in this update.

Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 15:28 IST
Apple iOS 17 public beta out! Check India-specific features
Apple iOS
1/7 Apple has released the public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, enabling users to test these platforms before their official launch. These updates bring several India-specific features, enhancing the user experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.  (Apple)
image caption
2/7 Language support: Bilingual Siri experience in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 allows users to interact with Siri using a mix of English and Hindi, expanding language support for various activities. (Apple)
image caption
3/7 iPhone keyboard: iOS 17 introduces transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, facilitating seamless communication between English and regional languages. (Pexels)
image caption
4/7 Quality of life updates in iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS include the ability to sign into Apple ID using a phone number and an extended call history feature in the Phone app. (Pexels)
image caption
5/7 Full page screenshot in Safari: iOS 17 and iPadOS allow users to capture full-page screenshots in Safari, Mail, and Notes, with options to save them as images or PDFs. Additionally, message filtering options are available on iPad. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Punjabi text with a dictionary icon: The iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS updates feature a built-in dictionary in Punjabi, enabling users to easily access definitions of words and phrases. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 By introducing these India-specific features, Apple aims to provide a more inclusive and personalised experience for its users in India. The public beta release allows users to explore and test these new functionalities before the official launch, creating anticipation for the upcoming commercial release on these platforms later this year. (Apple)
iOS 17
View all Images
iOS 17 developer beta 6 can be downloaded now. (Unsplash)

Announced at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5, iOS 17, the next big update for iPhones is expected to be globally rolled out to the public next month. Apple releases the next big iOS update around the same time as the launch of its new iPhones. Therefore, we could see iOS 17 being available to the public in September, around Apple's fall event. In anticipation of the roll-out, Apple has been rigorously testing the update for any bugs or glitches with several beta versions being released to registered developers as well as public beta testers.

The Cupertino-based tech giant seeded the iOS 17 beta 6 update on Tuesday to the developer community just a week after the release of beta 5, and it brings two very notable changes to iPhones. Know what's new in this update.

iOS 17 beta 6: What's new

With iOS 17, Apple has brought several changes to the Phone app such as Contact Posters, and Live Voicemail transcription. However, one of the most talked about features was the changed layout of the end call button. Over the past few weeks, Apple received major backlash from the developer community for moving the end call button to the bottom right. This tricked people's muscle memory as they accidentally hit the keypad button. With iOS 17 beta 6, Apple has moved the end call button to its original, central location.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The other change comes in the Messages app. When sending an image as an attachment, instead of having to manually choose the Photos option by opening the list, users can now long press on the ‘+' icon to bring up the photo picker. Other changes include tweaking mood tracker animations, splash screen in Photos, and iOS 17 wallpaper being displayed in Display and Settings.

Other updates

Alongside iOS 17 developer beta 6, Apple has also seeded the betas of iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 for its devices. Interestingly, this rollout has coincided with the release of another public beta version of iOS 17.

Caution: Do note that Beta updates are meant for testing purposes and while they grant you access to new features, these updates also come with several bugs and glitches that could affect your iPhone's performance. These bugs may include poor battery performance, some apps not working properly, or your iPhone being unresponsive for some time. Therefore, download the Beta updates with caution.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 14:42 IST
