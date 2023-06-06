iOS 17 overhauls Autocorrect feature! Avoid errors, type faster now

iOS 17 has been rolled out and it has overhauled the iPhone autocorrect feature. This is how it will work.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 20:14 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iOS 17
View all Images
iOS 17’s autocorrect feature now is exactly what wished for all these years! (Apple)

iOS 17 has been unveiled and it will bring a huge number of benefits for iPhone users when it is launched for the public in September! At the WWDC event on Monday, a number of iOS 17 features were previewed including Messages with Live stickers, AirDrop media sharing to StandBy. The update will turn your iPhone into a Home Hub. And importantly, there is one more feature that was rolled out yesterday, which will significantly improve users' overall typing experience.

It is the autocorrect functionality, which too has gone through a much-needed upgrade! Under iOS 17, in a significant upgrade, a transformer language model has been incorporated in the autocorrect feature. So, how does it work? The transformer language model is an advanced on-device machine-learning language model that will help in word prediction even as you type. Now, the on-device machine learning capability will bring unparalleled accuracy in finding errors and correcting them. Every time you type, the new system will swiftly identify and rectify mistakes, surpassing previous levels of accuracy.

Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief, further highlighted that the system will also adeptly learn and recognize your preferred choice of language and words.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

AutoCorrect also gets a refreshed design that provides better typing support in order to fix a wider range of grammatical errors at the sentence level. This will result in better typing speed than before, that too with minimum grammatical mistakes.

New typing experience with Text recommendations in real-time

Apple further revealed that as you type a message, you will receive predictive text recommendations in real time. This will allow you to effortlessly add complete words or finish sentences with a simple tap of the space bar. These improvements make text entry faster and typing speed better than ever.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 20:14 IST
