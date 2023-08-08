iOS 17 to bring changes to Fitness app on your iPhone; Know what’s coming

If you’re a fitness enthusiast, then iOS 17 is set to bring several new features that can help you in your fitness journey. Check out all the new features coming to the Fitness app on your iPhone.

By: HT TECH
Aug 08 2023, 13:50 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iOS 17 Fitness app
View all Images
The Fitness app on iPhone is set to receive several updates courtesy iOS 17. (Apple)

Apple is gearing up for the big unveiling of its upcoming iPhone 15 series next month, and iOS 17 will also roll out along with it. The next big iOS upgrade for iPhone was announced at WWDC in June alongside other OS updates. While it was initially tipped to get subtle changes, Apple announced several new features that are expected to enhance the iPhone experience. As of now, iOS 17 is currently in the beta phase and can be downloaded by beta users as well as registered developers.

Most of the new features are already available in the iOS 17 public beta, and the Fitness app is one of the most improved apps this time around. Check out all the new additions to iPhone's fitness app.

1. Past Activity: Fitness enthusiasts can now check their workout history on their iPhones in the new History section. This not only shows your recent workouts but also the mindfulness sessions conducted on the Mindfulness app.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Activity Rings: Just below the summary tab, users can see the Activity Rings which include the steps you have taken and the distance covered.

3. Trainer Tips: With iOS 17, users can also see Trainer Tips in the Fitness app, along with a new Awards trophy case that incentivizes all your achievements during your fitness journey.

4. Sharing tab: With the new Sharing tab, users can see the highlights of the exercise routines of their friends and family, along with the respective Activity Rings.

Other iOS 17 features

iOS 17 brings some changes to Apple's music streaming app. This feature was announced at WWDC 2023 and users can see the song credit information in the Apple Music app where it lists songwriters, producers, artists, and more. The Photos app has also received some changes. Instead of being separate options for Recover and Delete options in the bin, there is now a three-dot menu with options to Recover, Delete and Save as Video, although that is only valid for Live Photos.

The Health app has been tweaked with new colors for your various emotions in the Mental Wellbeing section. You can now also set reminders to log in your moods throughout the day and create a customized schedule for it.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 13:06 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets