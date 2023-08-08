iOS 17 to bring changes to Fitness app on your iPhone; Know what’s coming

Apple is gearing up for the big unveiling of its upcoming iPhone 15 series next month, and iOS 17 will also roll out along with it. The next big iOS upgrade for iPhone was announced at WWDC in June alongside other OS updates. While it was initially tipped to get subtle changes, Apple announced several new features that are expected to enhance the iPhone experience. As of now, iOS 17 is currently in the beta phase and can be downloaded by beta users as well as registered developers.

Most of the new features are already available in the iOS 17 public beta, and the Fitness app is one of the most improved apps this time around. Check out all the new additions to iPhone's fitness app.

1. Past Activity: Fitness enthusiasts can now check their workout history on their iPhones in the new History section. This not only shows your recent workouts but also the mindfulness sessions conducted on the Mindfulness app.

2. Activity Rings: Just below the summary tab, users can see the Activity Rings which include the steps you have taken and the distance covered.

3. Trainer Tips: With iOS 17, users can also see Trainer Tips in the Fitness app, along with a new Awards trophy case that incentivizes all your achievements during your fitness journey.

4. Sharing tab: With the new Sharing tab, users can see the highlights of the exercise routines of their friends and family, along with the respective Activity Rings.

Other iOS 17 features

iOS 17 brings some changes to Apple's music streaming app. This feature was announced at WWDC 2023 and users can see the song credit information in the Apple Music app where it lists songwriters, producers, artists, and more. The Photos app has also received some changes. Instead of being separate options for Recover and Delete options in the bin, there is now a three-dot menu with options to Recover, Delete and Save as Video, although that is only valid for Live Photos.

The Health app has been tweaked with new colors for your various emotions in the Mental Wellbeing section. You can now also set reminders to log in your moods throughout the day and create a customized schedule for it.