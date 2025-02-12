iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta may roll out this week, here’s what we expected from iPhone’s biggest OS update.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 12 2025, 10:33 IST
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update
iOS 18.4 to bring Siri 2.0, know what is expected to roll out in April. (Apple)

Apple recently rolled out the stable version of the iOS 18.3 update for iPhones. Now, it is expected to roll out the iOS 18.4 beta this week with some crucial updates and features. The upcoming iPhone update is expected one of the biggest OS updates as it will include some powerful Apple Intelligence features. However, the stable version roll may take till April. Therefore, as we wait for iOS 18.4, let's recap and examine what Apple is expected to roll out and what was previewed at last year's WWDC event. This will give us an idea of what the iOS 18.4 update will look like when it officially rolls out to users.

Also read: Apple rolls out iOS 18.3.1 update to fix critical security flaws in iPhones - All details

iOS 18.4 update: What to expect

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While very few details have surfaced surrounding the iOS18.4 update, it is expected to bring some advanced AI-powered capabilities for Apple's voice assistant, Siri. Since last year, Siri has been slated to get conversational power with Apple Intelligence and now we may finally get to experience the hyped “Sir 2.0i” with iOS 18.4. Reports suggest that the iOS 18.4 update will bring 3 major capabilities to Siri: Personal context, on-screen awareness, and cross-app integration. Now, let's explore how these features will make life easier for iPhone users.

Also read: iOS 18.4 Beta, MacBook Air, and more Apple is expected to announce in February- Here's what's coming

Siri's personal context feature will have the ability to track information from several apps such as Mail, Messages, and Photos. It will also provide information from files and provide users with relevant responses. The on-screen awareness feature empowers Siri to analyse what tab is currently open on the screen and users can ask questions regarding it such as adding an event to the calendar, providing details about a photo, and much more. Lastly, the cross-app Integration will allow Siri to manage tasks across iOS apps and other third-party app. Lastly, with LLMs and Apple Intelligence, Siri will be smarter in providing better responses with great accuracy.

Also read: iOS 18.4 to bring much-awaited Apple Intelligence support for India, CEO Tim Cook unveils

Apart from Siri upgrades, iOS 18.4 may include features based on new EU regulations, new languages, and other fixes, enhancing the over AI experience for iPhone users.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 10:33 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update
