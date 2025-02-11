Apple rolls out iOS 18.3.1 update to fix critical security flaws in iPhones - All details

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.3.1 update, which addresses a significant security flaw affecting iPhones. This update aims to fix a vulnerability that could allow an attacker with physical access to a locked device to disable USB Restricted Mode, a security feature designed to prevent unauthorised data access.

The flaw in USB Restricted Mode could potentially enable attackers to bypass protections and access sensitive user data through connected accessories or computers. Apple highlighted that the issue might have been used in targeted attacks on specific individuals. The new update strengthens this feature, improving security and closing the loophole that made it possible to disable the mode.

USB Restricted Mode is an essential feature that prevents USB accessories from connecting to a locked iPhone after an hour of inactivity. This mode is crucial for blocking unauthorized access, and Apple's recent fix aims to safeguard this feature by addressing the underlying authorisation problem in the device's accessibility settings.

With iOS 18.3.1, Apple enhances state management, making it more difficult for hackers to exploit the vulnerability. Users are strongly advised to update their devices to this latest version to ensure their data remains secure and protected from potential attacks.

To enable or disable USB Restricted Mode, users can follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Go to "Face ID & Passcode" and enter the device passcode. Scroll to "Allow Access When Locked" and look for the "Accessories" toggle. If the toggle is turned off, users must unlock the device to allow USB accessories to connect after the device has been locked for over an hour. To disable USB Restricted Mode, users can enable the toggle.

To download and install iOS 18.3.1:

Go to "Settings" and tap "General." Tap "Software Update." If the update is available, tap "Download and Install." After downloading, follow the prompts to install immediately or later.

The iOS 18.3.1 update is available for all iPhones that support iOS 18, including iPhone XS and later models.