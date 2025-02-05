iOS 18.4 Beta, MacBook Air, and more Apple is expected to announce in February- Here’s what’s coming

In January, Apple rolled out the iOS 18.3 update with new features and fixes. Now in February, the company is expected to make some announcements with new product launches and another software update for the iPhone. Reportedly, Apple is expected to roll out the iOS 18.4 beta version in the upcoming weeks. The new iPhone update may have some new Apple Intelligence features. Apart from iPhone updates, we may see the Powerbeats Pro 2, some hardware upgrades to MacBook Air, and others. Therefore, here's the list of everything we expect from Apple in February 2025.

Apple February launches: What to expect

iOS 18.4 update: After releasing the stable iOS 18.3 version, iPhone users are now eagerly waiting for iOS 18.4 to know what's new coming to the iPhone. This new update is expected to be a big iPhone update with several new feature additions in the space of AI. Additionally, the main focus of the update is expected to be Siri. Invites app: This new app allows users to set and organise events seamlessly. As expected, Apple recently rolled out the Invites app to iPhone users. With this new iOS app, iPhone users can curate custom invitations, manage RSVPs, build shared albums, and more. The app is also integrated with Apple Intelligence, enabling users to take advantage of Image Playground to generate custom images.

3. Powerbeats Pro 2: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently highlighted that Apple may launch its new generation of wireless earbuds on February 11, 2025. The Powerbeats Pro 2 is expected to be powered by the H2 chip, which also powers AirPods Pro 2. The earbuds may also provide improved active noise cancellation and better sound quality in comparison to previous versions. It may also have a heart rate monitoring feature.

4. MacBook Air: Several Apple products including iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and others are expected to launch in March. However, there are speculations over the MacBook Air launching earlier this year in February. The new-gen may come in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and it will reportedly be powered by the M4 chip.

