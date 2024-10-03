 iOS 18 update: iPhone users face battery drain issue | Mobile News

iOS 18 update: iPhone users face battery drain issue

After slow charging, and display issues in iPhones, iOS 18 update is also causing battery drain issues. Know what iPhone users are facing. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Oct 03 2024, 10:34 IST
iOS 18 update: iPhone users face battery drain issue
iOS 18 update resulting in major battery percentage drop in iPhones, check details. (Pexels)

iOS 18 update was rolled out in September to all compatible iPhone models. With much hype created about the new generation OS update, several users instantly shifted to iOS 18. However, little did they know what problems may occur in the initial stages of the rollout. iPhone users have been reporting several issues about the iOS 18 update such as display refresh rate, slow charging, and others. Now, a new issue has emerged in which iPhone users are reporting drastic battery issues. Know more about the issues and how to tackle them. 

iOS 18 battery drain issue in iPhone

A GizmoChina report highlighted that several iPhone users have been reporting significant battery drain issues after upgrading to the new iOS 18 update. It was reported that users are experiencing a 20% to 30% drop in battery within one hour of time, which has become concerning. Users are unable to get throughout the day with a single charge and the slow charging speed is again an issue which needs to be addressed. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: WhatsApp users can now add fun filters, backgrounds in video calls

While, for iOS 18 Beta users, battery drain is common. For iOS 18 users, the report also highlighted that Apple has laid several ways to identify the actual cause of battery drain and ways to improve the battery life of their iPhones. It also highlights that in initial weeks, the iPhone may take some time to evolve with new OS updates which may conduct several background tasks, resulting in temporary battery percentage drops. 

How to manage battery life in iPhones

  • Make sure to turn on the auto-brightness feature, this way the device will automatically manage the device brightness based on battery percentage.
  • Switch off the mobile data and use WiFi networks as they consume less battery, enabling users to manage battery for day-to-day tasks. 
  • When in doubt, switch to Low Power Mode which will limit several background app actions and other visual effects. 
  • Check App Permissions as many of them tend to track your location in the background, causing battery drain. Make sure to turn the location feature off.

Also read: Samsung may soon start charging you for these feature in Galaxy smartphones

Follow these steps for a while, it is expected that Apple may bring a quick fix to the issue at the earliest. 

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 10:34 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets