iPhone 11 Pro Max price slashed by 18%! Grab it now

Flipkart is offering an 18 percent discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max during the Diwali sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 08:46 IST
Apart from the initial discount, there are other bank and exchange offers available on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. (REUTERS)

Diwali is just a week away and the e-commerce platforms are buzzing with various discounts and offers. The center of attraction regarding these discounts is Apple iPhones. A number of discounts have been listed by shopping sites. If you were planning to buy an iPhone, then you can make use of these discounts. Currently, Flipkart is offering a straight 18 percent discount on iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apart from the initial discount, Flipkart is also offering other bank and exchange offers. Let's delve into the details of these discounts.

iPhone 11 Pro Max price drop

Diwali season rebates have ensured that the price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max drops by a significant amount. You can now purchase the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max with 64 GB of storage without putting so much pressure on your pocket. The initial price of this premium smartphone listed on Flipkart was Rs.117100, which can be a hefty price to pay. But now, you can buy it at a much lower rate. All thanks to an amazing 18 percent discount. You can purchase this premium smartphone for just Rs. 95699. Along with the initial discount, there are other bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart, check them out below.

Other Offers:

If you own a SBI credit card you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Flipkart is also offering an exciting exchange offer of up to Rs.42000. To know if this exchange offer is available in your area or not, you can simply input your PIN code. Please note that the value of the exchange offer depends on the condition of the smartphone you are planning to trade in and the evaluation process of the e-commerce platform. So, make sure that your old smartphone is in decent condition.

iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 16.51 cm (6.5-inch) Super Retina XDR Display. It boasts an A13 Bionic Chip Processor. This premium smartphone mounts triple Triple 12 MP Ultra Wide (13mm), Wide (26mm), and Telephoto (52mm) cameras. The other camera features include Night Mode, Auto Adjustments, Next Generation Smart HDR for Photos, Wide Colour Capture for Photos and Live Photos, Advanced Red Eye Correction, and more. Make full use of this offer before it ends.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 08:46 IST
