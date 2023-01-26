    Trending News

    iPhone 12 gets a big price cut! Grab it for 35850 instead of 59900 on Amazon

    The iPhone 12 remains one of the best smartphones to buy for its price to performance value and it has just got a lot cheaper, courtesy of this Amazon offer.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 19:06 IST
    iPhone 12
    Grab the iPhone 12 with a huge price cut on Amazon. (Unsplash)

    The iPhone 12 was launched a few years ago, but it is still one of the most sought-after smartphones in today's market and that is due to its price to performance value. While buying a new smartphone, factors that affect the buyer's decision the most are price and performance plus, of course, the iconic Apple brand.

    So, if you're looking to buy a new smartphone, but don't want to pay too much for it, Amazon has an exciting deal on the iPhone 12. After applying all the offers, the price of the iPhone 12 plunges to just Rs. 35850 on Amazon. Check out the offer details here.

    iPhone 12 Discount

    With this offer, Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 hugely. The 64GB variant is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Amazon has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53900, giving you an initial 10 percent discount on the smartphone!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    But that's not all. You can further drive down the price of the iPhone 12 by availing several other offers such as Amazon's exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 12 Exchange Offer

    Amazon is offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. Customers can get up to a staggering Rs. 18050 off if they trade-in their old smartphone. This exchange offer combined with the initial price drop takes down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 35850! This deal makes it the cheapest iPhone you can buy today, alongside the iPhone SE 2020.

    However, customers should note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the offer availability in their area. Therefore, you need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange availability in your area.

    B08L5WHFT9

    iPhone 12 Bank offers

    Although there are no specific bank-related offers available on the iPhone 12, Amazon is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 19:06 IST
    iPhone 12 gets a big price cut! Grab it for 35850 instead of 59900 on Amazon
