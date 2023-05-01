iPhone 12 price cut from 59900 to just 24749! Check exciting Flipkart sale offer

As the date for WWDC 2023 nears, the anticipation grows. Apple's next big upgrade is supposed to bring several new features to enhance the iPhone experience. It doesn't matter if you're looking to get into the Apple ecosystem or if you're upgrading from an old iPhone, there's no better time to buy an iPhone than now. One of the best deals you can get right now is on the iPhone 12. It is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and has an excellent dual camera system which can still give the top smartphones in the market a run for their money.

Although it is priced at a premium, it can be yours for a discounted price right now. In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits on Flipkart. So, check out the details of this offer here.

iPhone 12 discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for just Rs. 24749 right now! Here's how.

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900, as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 10 percent discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 exchange offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 29250 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount, it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 24749!

However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

iPhone 12 bank offers

Get flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

Flipkart is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!