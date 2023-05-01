iPhone 12 price cut from 59900 to just 24749! Check exciting Flipkart sale offer

Looking to buy a great smartphone that is easy on your pockets? Grab the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs. 24749 with Flipkart’s exciting offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 08:53 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iPhone 12
View all Images
Great discounts can be availed on the iPhone 12. (Unsplash)

As the date for WWDC 2023 nears, the anticipation grows. Apple's next big upgrade is supposed to bring several new features to enhance the iPhone experience. It doesn't matter if you're looking to get into the Apple ecosystem or if you're upgrading from an old iPhone, there's no better time to buy an iPhone than now. One of the best deals you can get right now is on the iPhone 12. It is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and has an excellent dual camera system which can still give the top smartphones in the market a run for their money.

Although it is priced at a premium, it can be yours for a discounted price right now. In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits on Flipkart. So, check out the details of this offer here.

iPhone 12 discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for just Rs. 24749 right now! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900, as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 10 percent discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 exchange offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 29250 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount, it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 24749!

However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

B08L5WJD1C

iPhone 12 bank offers

Get flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

Flipkart is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 08:51 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 12 price cut from 59900 to just 24749! Check exciting Flipkart sale offer
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets