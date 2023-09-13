iPhone 12 price cut on Amazon; check out the delightful deal now

The iPhone 15 series has been launched at the Apple event 2023. However, these iPhones are very expensive. So, if you are looking for cheaper ones, check out the iPhone 12. And here, Amazon is bringing a great opportunity for you. Check out whether you should buy the iPhone 12 after it received a massive price cut.

iPhone 12 Specs:

The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic processor providing you with fine performance. Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra-Wide and Wide cameras and 12MP True Depth front camera with Night mode gives you amazing photography experience. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch (15.5 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone uses iOS 14 which can be upgraded to iOS 16 giving you more access to top new features. You can get an iPhone 12 in six standard color options that are: Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, and White.

Initial Discount:

The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 priced at Rs. 59900 is now available with an initial discount of 18%. The price has now fallen to Rs. 48990 on Amazon. The deal is not over yet! The cost can further come down for all the variants of the iPhone 12 with the help of the exchange offer.

Exchange Deal:

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get another up to Rs. 24900 off on the discounted rate of all the storage variants of the iPhone 12. Remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank Offers:

Amazon also offers several bank offers which can further reduce the price of the smartphone:

1. You can get a flat Rs. 2000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 35940.

2. You can also get flat Rs. 2000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 35940