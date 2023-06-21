iPhone 12 price slashed by 9 percent with Back to Campus deal! Check offers

With the emergence of 5G, network speeds have become faster. Companies like Airtel and Jio also offer amazing plans where you can enjoy truly unlimited 5G with several recharge plans. The only prerequisite? Having a 5G-enabled handset. If you're looking to upgrade to a new smartphone, then the iPhone 12 is one of the best options to go for. It features an amazing OLED display, a dual camera system as well as 5G connectivity.

Moreover, it is set to receive intuitive new features with iOS 17 that Apple announced at WWDC 2023. So, if you've been searching for a great deal on the iPhone 12, you can grab it right now with amazing discounts, in addition to bank benefits and exchange offers with Flipkart's Back to Campus deal. Know details here.

iPhone 12 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now as part of its Back to Campus deal. Here's how.

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 9 percent discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further lower the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.