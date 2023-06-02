iPhone 12 price slashed; save a huge amount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 at an extremely low price during the Mobile Bonanza sale. Know how to save the maximum amount in this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 16:23 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12–top 5 iPhone deals you must check out
image caption
1/5 One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 65999 with a flat discount of Rs. 13901. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off on cards and a maximum Rs. 20000 discount via exchange deal. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 17 percent! It is available for Rs. 73999 against the original Rs. 89900 on sale. Similarly like iPhone 14, you can get several other bank and exchange deal benefits to get it for just Rs. 52999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another best option is the iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge price cut to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. Well, you can grab it for Rs. 38999 after applying all the offers! (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 12 - 5G iPhone at an affordable price! The iPhone 12 64GB worth Rs. 59900 is available at Rs. 53999 during the Flipkart sale. Don’t worry, you can further drop the prices via bank offers and exchange deals.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 11 at a much more affordable price than before! It is available at Rs. 38999 against the original price of Rs. 43900. Moreover, with bank card deals and exchange offers, you can get it for just Rs. 17999.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 12
View all Images
Check this super saving deal for iPhone 12 on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

In a deal that will delight iPhone fans, Flipkart has slashed Apple iPhone 12 price by a massive amount. This discount is part of the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale and comes with a bunch of bank offers, no-interest equated monthly installment options, exchange deal, and more. However, you must be wondering, whether buying the iPhone 12 makes sense in 2023. If you have doubts, then know iPhone 12 is still a great option for iPhone fans especially if it is available at a reasonable price.

Most importantly, the iPhone 12 will get the upcoming iOS 17 upgrade, which is set to be announced on June 5 during the WWDC 2023 event. Moreover, the cameras and video quality of the iPhone 12 are still one of the best available that you can get at this price. And if you are moving from an Android smartphone, then you can get the experience of the Apple ecosystem at a reasonable price.

B08L5TGWD1

If you are considering buying the iPhone 12, then know all about this Flipkart deal.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 12 Price Cut

As part of the Flipkart sale, it is offering Rs. 5901 discount on the iPhone 12, which brings the price down to Rs. 53999 against its earlier price of Rs. 59900 for the 64GB storage variant. Well, if you have a Federal Bank Credit Card, then you will be eligible to grab a discount of up to Rs. 2000 and drop the price to Rs. 51999.

Exchange offer: Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 33000 through the exchange offer. All you will need to do is to visit the Flipkart website and look for the iPhone 12. Then choose the 'Buy with Exchange' option, which allows you to choose the brand of phone that you are planning to put in an exchange offer along with its model and IMEI number. Once you provide details, it will give you the exact amount of discount that you will get on the iPhone 12.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 16:22 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 12 price slashed; save a huge amount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets