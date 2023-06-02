iPhone 12 price slashed; save a huge amount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale

In a deal that will delight iPhone fans, Flipkart has slashed Apple iPhone 12 price by a massive amount. This discount is part of the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale and comes with a bunch of bank offers, no-interest equated monthly installment options, exchange deal, and more. However, you must be wondering, whether buying the iPhone 12 makes sense in 2023. If you have doubts, then know iPhone 12 is still a great option for iPhone fans especially if it is available at a reasonable price.

Most importantly, the iPhone 12 will get the upcoming iOS 17 upgrade, which is set to be announced on June 5 during the WWDC 2023 event. Moreover, the cameras and video quality of the iPhone 12 are still one of the best available that you can get at this price. And if you are moving from an Android smartphone, then you can get the experience of the Apple ecosystem at a reasonable price.

If you are considering buying the iPhone 12, then know all about this Flipkart deal.

As part of the Flipkart sale, it is offering Rs. 5901 discount on the iPhone 12, which brings the price down to Rs. 53999 against its earlier price of Rs. 59900 for the 64GB storage variant. Well, if you have a Federal Bank Credit Card, then you will be eligible to grab a discount of up to Rs. 2000 and drop the price to Rs. 51999.

Exchange offer: Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 33000 through the exchange offer. All you will need to do is to visit the Flipkart website and look for the iPhone 12. Then choose the 'Buy with Exchange' option, which allows you to choose the brand of phone that you are planning to put in an exchange offer along with its model and IMEI number. Once you provide details, it will give you the exact amount of discount that you will get on the iPhone 12.