iPhone 13 gets a massive price drop; Save big, know all the offers

If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, going for an Apple iPhone is a no-brainer. The iPhone runs of Apple's proprietary chipset, comes equipped with lightweight and heavily optimized iOS, and has features that make doing any task intuitive and seamless. But iPhones can be expensive. However, if you still want to buy an iPhone, and iPhone 13 specifically, we have a deal for you that will save you a fortune. Currently, Amazon is offering a great opportunity for you to buy the iPhone 13. Before you proceed to know about the deal in detail, know about the iPhone 13.

Why buy the iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 on offer features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, contains 128 GB storage,12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras and a 12MP front camera, and an A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 13 is available in three different storage facilities such as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and is also available in various colours such as Product Red, Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, and Starlight. Other notable features of the iPhone 13 include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Inside the box, you get iPhone with iOS 16, USB-C to Lightning cable, and documentation.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 14 percent initial discount reducing the price of the smartphone from Rs. 69900 to Rs. 59999. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying for an exchange deal.

Exchange Deal:

Currently, onAmazon, you get an exchange offer where you can get a discount of up to Rs. 52700 off. But remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade in. You also need to verify your Pin Code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

