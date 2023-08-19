iPhone 13 gets a massive price drop; Save big, know all the offers

Why pay a huge amount to buy an iPhone 13 when you can get a big discount on it? Check the details to the deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 17:23 IST
Apple iPhone 13 now available with heavy discount
1/5 Amazon is offering 25% initial discount making the price of the smartphone reduce to Rs. 60250 from Rs. 79900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Unsplash)
iPhone 13
2/5 Amazon is offering Rs. 42600 off as an Exchange offer. To grab this all you need to have a working condition smartphone. The exchange offer and value depend on your old phone model. (Unsplash)
3/5 iPhone13 has some amazing features such as it contains 128 GB ROM ,15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, 12MP + 12MP dual camera with 12MP Front Camera and an A15 Bionic Chip Processor. (HT Tech)
iPhone 13
4/5 The iPhone13 is available in the three different storage facilities such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and is also available in various colour facilities such as (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, Starlight. The device comes with the 1 year of Brand Warranty, and many more features. (Pexels)
iPhone 13
5/5 The product comes with advance sound facilities such as Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX and AAX+), Spatial Audio Playback. In the box of the iPhone 13 midnight, you also get the USB-C to Lightning Cable together with the smartphone. (Unsplash)
iPhone 13 mini
The last year's flagship smartphone iPhone 13 can be yours at a discounted rate. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, going for an Apple iPhone is a no-brainer. The iPhone runs of Apple's proprietary chipset, comes equipped with lightweight and heavily optimized iOS, and has features that make doing any task intuitive and seamless. But iPhones can be expensive. However, if you still want to buy an iPhone, and iPhone 13 specifically, we have a deal for you that will save you a fortune. Currently, Amazon is offering a great opportunity for you to buy the iPhone 13. Before you proceed to know about the deal in detail, know about the iPhone 13.

Why buy the iPhone 13?

B09G9HD6PD-1

The iPhone 13 on offer features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, contains 128 GB storage,12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras and a 12MP front camera, and an A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 13 is available in three different storage facilities such as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and is also available in various colours such as Product Red, Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, and Starlight. Other notable features of the iPhone 13 include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Inside the box, you get iPhone with iOS 16, USB-C to Lightning cable, and documentation.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 14 percent initial discount reducing the price of the smartphone from Rs. 69900 to Rs. 59999. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying for an exchange deal.

Exchange Deal:

Currently, onAmazon, you get an exchange offer where you can get a discount of up to Rs. 52700 off. But remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade in. You also need to verify your Pin Code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 17:23 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets