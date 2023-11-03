Icon

iPhone 13, iQOO Z6 Lite to Samsung Galaxy M34, just check out these 5 smartphones

Take advantage of massive discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits on smartphones such as iPhone 13 Pro, iQOO Z6 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M34, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 17:40 IST
Icon
Diwali celebrations! Top laptops, earbuds and smartwatches with big discounts
iPhone 13
1/7 Wings Nuvobook: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a brightness of up to 300 nits. It is backed with a 4825 mAh battery capacity which gives up to 10 hours of usage and supports a 65W fast charging support. It is powered by Intel Core processors for smooth performance. The Wings Nuvobook retails for Rs.59999, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.30990, giving you a 48 percent discount. (Flipkart)
iPhone 13
2/7 Wings Flobuds 300: The earbud is equipped with Smart ENC technology for effective noise cancellation. It has a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of continuous playback on these TWS earbuds. It has an impressive gaming mode with 40 ms low latency. The Wings Flobuds 300 is priced at Rs.2499, however, from Flipkart you can get it for Rs.799, giving you a 68 percent discount.  (Flipkart)
iPhone 13
3/7 Wings Prime Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch HD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits brightness. Its smart features include Bluetooth calling, 110+ sports modes,  real-time heart rate monitoring, SPO2 measurement, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, step counter, calorie tracker, and more. The Wings Prime Smartwatch is priced at Rs.4499, however from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.1099, giving you a 75 percent discount.  (Flipkart)
iPhone 13
4/7 Wings Platinum Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch IPS LCD display with 550 nits brightness. It has over 200 customizable watch faces which you can choose from. It is backed with a 260mAh battery which gives up to 7 days of battery life. Its smart features include Bluetooth calling, Health Monitoring, and more. The Wings Platinum Smartwatch is priced at Rs.3999 but can get it for Rs.1099, giving you a 72 percent discount. (Flipkart)
iPhone 13
5/7 Wings Urbana Smartwatch: It features a  2.01-inch curved HD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits brightness. It is backed with a 260 mAh battery which gives up to 7 days of performance with a single charge. Its smart features include multiple menu styles, in-built games, sos emergency mode, advanced Bt 5.3 calling, 24/7 health monitoring, and AI voice assistance. The Wings Urbana Smartwatch is priced at Rs.3999, however from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.1099, giving you a 72 percent discount. (Flipkart)
iPhone 13
6/7 Wings Flobuds 200: The earbuds feature a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge. It is equipped with Smart ENC technology for environmental noise cancellation. It has a low latency of up to 40 ms for a lag-free gaming experience. The Wings Flobuds 200 retails for Rs.2499, but from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.599.  (Flipkart)
iPhone 13
7/7 Wings Flobuds 100: It has a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge. It has a low latency of up to 40 ms for a seamless audio experience. It is equipped with 13 mm high-fidelity drivers and smart ENC technology. The Wings Flobuds 100 retails for Rs.2499, but you can get it for Rs.999.  (Flipkart)
iPhone 13
icon View all Images
iPhone 13 is still one of the best smartphones in the market. (Unsplash)

Diwali is coming soon and everyone is out shopping for some of the big ticket items that they will need to gift or use themselves. This especially applies to electronic items like smartphones, accessories, laptops, home appliances, and more. This provides a great window of opportunity to grab last-minute deals on smartphones such as iPhone 13, Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy M34, and more. In addition to discounts, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits on these smartphones. Check out some of the best smartphones available below.

1. iPhone 13 - This smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. Additionally, it is powered by an A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. It is usually priced at Rs. 59900 but you can get it for Rs. 50749 on Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09V4B6K53-1

2. Redmi Note 12 - The Redmi Note 12 flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. It also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, with up to 8G RAM. It is available to buy for Rs. 17499 on Amazon.

B0CC4XR7PM-2

3. Samsung Galaxy M34 - The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth sensor, along with a 13MP selfie camera. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy M34 5G can be purchased for just Rs. 16548.

B0C7C28GKF-3

4. iQOO Z6 Lite - The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP eye autofocus primary camera. In terms of battery, the iQOO Z6 5G has a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It can be purchased for Rs. 12999 on Amazon.

B07WHSR1NR-4

5. Realme Narzo 60X - The Realme Narzo 60X sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It features a dual camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. You can get it for Rs. 11749 on Amazon.

B0CGDQ7VNL-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 17:38 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 13, iQOO Z6 Lite to Samsung Galaxy M34, just check out these 5 smartphones
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon