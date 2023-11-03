iPhone 13, iQOO Z6 Lite to Samsung Galaxy M34, just check out these 5 smartphones

Diwali is coming soon and everyone is out shopping for some of the big ticket items that they will need to gift or use themselves. This especially applies to electronic items like smartphones, accessories, laptops, home appliances, and more. This provides a great window of opportunity to grab last-minute deals on smartphones such as iPhone 13, Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy M34, and more. In addition to discounts, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits on these smartphones. Check out some of the best smartphones available below.

1. iPhone 13 - This smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. Additionally, it is powered by an A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. It is usually priced at Rs. 59900 but you can get it for Rs. 50749 on Amazon.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09V4B6K53-1

2. Redmi Note 12 - The Redmi Note 12 flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. It also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, with up to 8G RAM. It is available to buy for Rs. 17499 on Amazon.

B0CC4XR7PM-2

3. Samsung Galaxy M34 - The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth sensor, along with a 13MP selfie camera. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy M34 5G can be purchased for just Rs. 16548.

B0C7C28GKF-3

4. iQOO Z6 Lite - The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP eye autofocus primary camera. In terms of battery, the iQOO Z6 5G has a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It can be purchased for Rs. 12999 on Amazon.

B07WHSR1NR-4

5. Realme Narzo 60X - The Realme Narzo 60X sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It features a dual camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. You can get it for Rs. 11749 on Amazon.