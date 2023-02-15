    Trending News

    iPhone 13 Mini price cut Dhamaka; Get it for Rs. 40949, SAVE a massive Rs. 38951!

    Looking to buy a new iPhone? Don’t spend a fortune on it. Take a look at this iPhone 13 Mini price cut which lets you take the smartphone home for just Rs. 40949.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 15:43 IST
    Check out this awesome iPhone 13 Mini price cut deal on Amazon. (Unsplash)

    Are you bored of using Android smartphones and want to find out what the hype around the Apple ecosystem is all about? Or are you an iPhone user with an old device and are looking to upgrade? Either way, don't end up spending a fortune. Take advantage of this amazing iPhone 13 Mini price cut deal, which will let you buy the smartphone for a fraction of its original price. On Amazon, you can buy the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini for as low as Rs. 40949, including exchange offers. Take a look.

    iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

    The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 79900. However, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 23 percent discount. This is a nifty Rs. 18401 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 61499. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 20550 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 40949. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 38951.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09G99T5ZH

    What does the iPhone 13 Mini offer

    The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 15:35 IST
