iPhone 13 Mini price cut! You can get it for just 30749 against 69900 on Flipkart

The iPhone 13 Mini price cut is here to let you get it at a reasonable price of Rs. 30749 on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 15:06 IST
Best Tech Gifts: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, more
Tech gadgets
1/7 If you are looking for some interesting and premium gadget ideas, then here are some of the best ones available. From smartwatches, and phones to earbuds, this list has almost everything for you. We have curated a short list of gadgets that will help you in finding exactly what you want. From iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE – check the list here. (HT Tech, Pexels)
iPhone 14
2/7 iPhone 14: The latest smartphone by Apple can be one of the best choices as a gift. The iPhone 14 is packed with all the latest Apple tech such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, A15 Bionic chipset, a great 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4K video recording, 5G support and even the classic Face ID. Currently, you can buy the 128GB variant for Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 iPhone 13: If you are thinking about the price, then don't worry too much about that as Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5000 off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 61999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help you to organize your work better and reduce screen time. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 28405.   (HT Tech)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
5/7 Airpods (3rd Gen): Airpods (3rd Gen) are currently available at a price of Rs. 20580 on Amazon and Flipkart. These Airpods 3rd Gen comes with a Lightning charging case and is rated with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Apple says that AirPods offers up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case.  (HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: It comes with active noise cancellation, an auto-switch feature, and up to 20 hours of battery life. How much do they cost? Currently, you can find them for just Rs. 6789 on Amazon with a whopping 51 percent discount. (HT Teh)
image caption
7/7 The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best alternative of the iPhone 14. It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup, 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a lot more premium features. Currently, you can get it for Rs. 79999 (HT Tech)
iPhone 13 Mini
View all Images
Don't want to spend huge money on premium phones? Check out this iPhone 13 Mini price cut. (Unsplash)

With the surge in the number of big-display smartphones, there is only a handful of options to choose from if you are looking for a compact one. Among these, one of the best options is the iPhone 13 Mini which still makes an interesting option if you are a fan of compact smartphones. The iPhone 13 Mini deal available on Flipkart may be a compelling choice for those in search of a top-tier smartphone, as it can be acquired for a mere Rs. 30749, a surprisingly low cost. Find further information about the various iPhone 13 Mini deals by exploring the details provided here.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart

The iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant has a retail price of Rs. 64900, but a fantastic discount is currently available. Through the iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you can purchase the device for Rs. 61999, which may already be a tempting offer for many. However, if you still find the price a bit steep, there is a way to save even more with a small action.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G99NBNQ

HDFC debit and credit cardholders are eligible for a flat Rs. 2000 discount. Additionally, Flipkart provides an exchange offer of up to Rs. 29250, which requires only a working condition smartphone for eligibility. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value, as the discount is based on their resale value. To get the maximum exchange amount, you may need to trade in an equally expensive smartphone. If you can avail of the entire exchange offer value, the iPhone 13 Mini can be yours for only Rs. 30749, including bank offers.

Why you should buy iPhone 13 Mini

Launched back in 2021, the iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with an Apple A15 Bionic chipset and sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens for photography. On the front, it has also a 12MP selfie camera.

21 Apr, 15:02 IST
Tags:
