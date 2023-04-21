iPhone 13 Mini price cut! You can get it for just 30749 against 69900 on Flipkart

With the surge in the number of big-display smartphones, there is only a handful of options to choose from if you are looking for a compact one. Among these, one of the best options is the iPhone 13 Mini which still makes an interesting option if you are a fan of compact smartphones. The iPhone 13 Mini deal available on Flipkart may be a compelling choice for those in search of a top-tier smartphone, as it can be acquired for a mere Rs. 30749, a surprisingly low cost. Find further information about the various iPhone 13 Mini deals by exploring the details provided here.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart

The iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant has a retail price of Rs. 64900, but a fantastic discount is currently available. Through the iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you can purchase the device for Rs. 61999, which may already be a tempting offer for many. However, if you still find the price a bit steep, there is a way to save even more with a small action.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09G99NBNQ

HDFC debit and credit cardholders are eligible for a flat Rs. 2000 discount. Additionally, Flipkart provides an exchange offer of up to Rs. 29250, which requires only a working condition smartphone for eligibility. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value, as the discount is based on their resale value. To get the maximum exchange amount, you may need to trade in an equally expensive smartphone. If you can avail of the entire exchange offer value, the iPhone 13 Mini can be yours for only Rs. 30749, including bank offers.

Why you should buy iPhone 13 Mini

Launched back in 2021, the iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with an Apple A15 Bionic chipset and sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens for photography. On the front, it has also a 12MP selfie camera.