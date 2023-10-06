Icon

iPhone 13 price cut to lowest ever during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

A massive iPhone 13 price cut will be available during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Check out the lowest price.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 06 2023, 09:31 IST
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
iPhone 13
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 13
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 13
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 13
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
Get iPhone 13 during the most-awaited Amazon sale. (Apple)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is now around the corner. The sale begins from October 7 for prime members and from 8 October everyone can access the exclusive deals and discounts. During the Amazon sale, the e-commerce website will be offering huge price cuts on electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, etc. Amazon recently revealed the sale price of the iPhone 13 and you will be stunned to see how much you will be saving. Check out the iPhone 13 price cut and other deals that are being offered.

iPhone 13 discount

The iPhone 13 originally retails for Rs. 59900 however, during the sale it will be available for Rs. 45999. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of SBI bank offers of up to Rs. 2500. Amazon will be offering a huge exchange bonus on old smartphones which will further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by Rs. 3500. Therefore, the "effective" price of iPhone 13 during the sale will reduce to Rs. 39999, which will be the lowest ever. If you take advantage of all the mentioned offers then you will benefit from the lowest price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Why you should buy the iPhone 13?

It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness which will make sure you have enough light during direct sunlight. It is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC and 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine.

It features an amazing 12MP dual-camera setup and a front camera of 12MP which captures sharp images. It supports 2X optical zoom as well as digital zoom up to 5X. The iPhone 13 will also support the newly launched iOS 17. The smartphone is available in three options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.

So many great features with a hefty discount is a great deal. Make sure you wishlist the product so you can make the purchase instantly as soon as the sale starts.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 09:31 IST
