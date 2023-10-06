iPhone 13 price cut to lowest ever during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is now around the corner. The sale begins from October 7 for prime members and from 8 October everyone can access the exclusive deals and discounts. During the Amazon sale, the e-commerce website will be offering huge price cuts on electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, etc. Amazon recently revealed the sale price of the iPhone 13 and you will be stunned to see how much you will be saving. Check out the iPhone 13 price cut and other deals that are being offered.

The iPhone 13 originally retails for Rs. 59900 however, during the sale it will be available for Rs. 45999. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of SBI bank offers of up to Rs. 2500. Amazon will be offering a huge exchange bonus on old smartphones which will further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by Rs. 3500. Therefore, the "effective" price of iPhone 13 during the sale will reduce to Rs. 39999, which will be the lowest ever. If you take advantage of all the mentioned offers then you will benefit from the lowest price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Why you should buy the iPhone 13?

It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness which will make sure you have enough light during direct sunlight. It is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC and 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine.

It features an amazing 12MP dual-camera setup and a front camera of 12MP which captures sharp images. It supports 2X optical zoom as well as digital zoom up to 5X. The iPhone 13 will also support the newly launched iOS 17. The smartphone is available in three options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.

So many great features with a hefty discount is a great deal. Make sure you wishlist the product so you can make the purchase instantly as soon as the sale starts.

