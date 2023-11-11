Icon

iPhone 13 price drops 13% on Flipkart - Grab the deal now

If you have been looking to purchase a new smartphone, then we have found an amazing deal for you on the iPhone 13.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2023, 18:19 IST
Apple iPhone 13 now available with heavy discount
1/5 Amazon is offering 25% initial discount making the price of the smartphone reduce to Rs. 60250 from Rs. 79900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Unsplash)
iPhone 13
2/5 Amazon is offering Rs. 42600 off as an Exchange offer. To grab this all you need to have a working condition smartphone. The exchange offer and value depend on your old phone model. (Unsplash)
3/5 iPhone13 has some amazing features such as it contains 128 GB ROM ,15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, 12MP + 12MP dual camera with 12MP Front Camera and an A15 Bionic Chip Processor. (HT Tech)
iPhone 13
4/5 The iPhone13 is available in the three different storage facilities such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and is also available in various colour facilities such as (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, Starlight. The device comes with the 1 year of Brand Warranty, and many more features. (Pexels)
iPhone 13
5/5 The product comes with advance sound facilities such as Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX and AAX+), Spatial Audio Playback. In the box of the iPhone 13 midnight, you also get the USB-C to Lightning Cable together with the smartphone. (Unsplash)
iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 is now available on Flipkart for Rs. 51,999. Don't miss out on this incredible deal! (Apple)

Apple launched its latest flagship, the iPhone 15 series, worldwide in September 2023, which boasts a range of innovative features. But if you're eyeing the latest model, it's a bit pricey starting at Rs. 77900. However, here's some great news: a fantastic deal on the iPhone 13 is available right now, making it much more affordable. This limited-time offer lets you enjoy all the amazing features of Apple's top phone without breaking the bank. Here's how to grab this awesome deal and light up your diwali celebrations.

iPhone 13 Highlights

The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, perfect for gaming and photography. Thanks to Apple's A15 Bionic chip, it's super fast. The camera takes stunning photos, even in low light, and has a cool mode for making videos look fancy. Plus, it supports super-fast 5G networks for speedy downloads.

Discount Alert for iPhone 13

Good news: the iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB version, previously priced at Rs. 59,999, is now available for just Rs. 51999- that's a massive 13 percent off.

But that's not all. You can reduce the price even further by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of some bank deals. This is a golden opportunity to snag the iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price.

Additional Offers

Check out Flipkart's special deal: trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 42000 off on the iPhone 13. Keep in mind that the discount varies based on your old phone's model and condition. To find out if this deal is available in your area, simply enter your PIN code.

And there's more! If you use an SBI Bank Credit Card, you can save up to 10 present instant discount. Additionally, there's a 10 percent discount on SBI EMI Card transactions. These deals offer significant savings when purchasing the iPhone 13. Don't miss out on these fantastic offers.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 18:19 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 13 price drops 13% on Flipkart - Grab the deal now
