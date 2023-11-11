iPhone 13 price drops 13% on Flipkart - Grab the deal now

Apple launched its latest flagship, the iPhone 15 series, worldwide in September 2023, which boasts a range of innovative features. But if you're eyeing the latest model, it's a bit pricey starting at Rs. 77900. However, here's some great news: a fantastic deal on the iPhone 13 is available right now, making it much more affordable. This limited-time offer lets you enjoy all the amazing features of Apple's top phone without breaking the bank. Here's how to grab this awesome deal and light up your diwali celebrations.

iPhone 13 Highlights

The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, perfect for gaming and photography. Thanks to Apple's A15 Bionic chip, it's super fast. The camera takes stunning photos, even in low light, and has a cool mode for making videos look fancy. Plus, it supports super-fast 5G networks for speedy downloads.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Discount Alert for iPhone 13

Good news: the iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB version, previously priced at Rs. 59,999, is now available for just Rs. 51999- that's a massive 13 percent off.

But that's not all. You can reduce the price even further by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of some bank deals. This is a golden opportunity to snag the iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price.

Additional Offers

Check out Flipkart's special deal: trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 42000 off on the iPhone 13. Keep in mind that the discount varies based on your old phone's model and condition. To find out if this deal is available in your area, simply enter your PIN code.

And there's more! If you use an SBI Bank Credit Card, you can save up to 10 present instant discount. Additionally, there's a 10 percent discount on SBI EMI Card transactions. These deals offer significant savings when purchasing the iPhone 13. Don't miss out on these fantastic offers.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!