iPhone 13 price drops 14 percent during Croma Independence Day sale

To commemorate the 77th Independence Day, the Croma Independence Sale is live where buyers can get massive discounts on a selection of products such as smartphones, accessories, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and more. One of the biggest discounts is currently live on the iPhone 13. Although it isn't the latest or the top-end iPhone that you can buy today, the iPhone 13 is very similar to the iPhone 14 in terms of display, camera, and processor. Therefore, if you've been considering the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 offers almost the same features, but at a much lower price.

While it is originally priced at a premium, Croma has announced a great offer on the smartphone as part of its Independence Day Sale and its price has taken a huge plunge with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits on offer. Check the details of this deal.

iPhone 13: Discount

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Croma. However, multiple offers have been announced on the smartphone and it could be yours with a heavy discount during the Croma Independence Day sale. The iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60250 on Croma after the initial discount. Therefore, you can take advantage of a 14 percent price cut on the device which amounts to Rs. 9650.

Apart from this, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers to make this deal even sweeter.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Croma is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. You also need to enter your area PIN code to check the offer availability.

Lastly, buyers can avail a flat instant discount of Rs. 2000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. Similar offers can also be availed on other variants of the iPhone 13 too as well. Therefore, if you wish to grab this deal, you must head over to the Croma website immediately!