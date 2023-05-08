iPhone 13 price plummets to just 32749! Score BIG SAVINGS on Flipkart

If you're searching for an iPhone which has good cameras, offers fast performance and will last a long time, then the iPhone 13 nails down on all those criteria. It not only improves upon the iPhone 12 with a smaller notch and better cameras, but it is also powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC which also powers the latest iPhone 14. Moreover, it is expected to get the big iOS 17 update which will bring several new features to iPhone users.

Despite being priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone where its price has plummeted, courtesy of Flipkart's discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce has announced a huge discount on it, and you can grab it for Rs. 32749 after applying all the offers! Here's how.

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 58999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct 15% discount, which amounts to Rs. 10901. To make this deal even better, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 26250 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 13 drops down to just Rs. 32749!

However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.