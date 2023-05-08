iPhone 13 price plummets to just 32749! Score BIG SAVINGS on Flipkart

You can grab the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs. 32749, courtesy of Flipkart’s discounts, exchange offer and bank benefits! Check offer details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 08 2023, 11:18 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 13
View all Images
iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 14. (HT Tech)

If you're searching for an iPhone which has good cameras, offers fast performance and will last a long time, then the iPhone 13 nails down on all those criteria. It not only improves upon the iPhone 12 with a smaller notch and better cameras, but it is also powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC which also powers the latest iPhone 14. Moreover, it is expected to get the big iOS 17 update which will bring several new features to iPhone users.

Despite being priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone where its price has plummeted, courtesy of Flipkart's discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce has announced a huge discount on it, and you can grab it for Rs. 32749 after applying all the offers! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 58999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct 15% discount, which amounts to Rs. 10901. To make this deal even better, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 26250 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 13 drops down to just Rs. 32749!

However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

