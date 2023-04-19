iPhone 13 price plunges to just 32749 in this exciting Flipkart deal

The iPhone 13 could be yours for as low as just Rs. 32749 with Flipkart's discounts, trade-in offer and bank benefits. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 11:16 IST
This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
iPhone 13
View all Images
iPhone 13 has received a huge price cut on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

he iPhone 13 features the same processor and similar cameras as the iPhone 14, making it an ideal choice for iPhone buyers. It is an upgrade over the iPhone 12, featuring smaller notch, faster processor and better cameras than its predecessor. It is also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 14, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. With iOS 17 on the horizon, Apple's iPhone 13 makes the perfect option to upgrade to.

Although the iPhone 13 is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone where its price has taken a huge dive. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 32749 after applying all the offers!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 58999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 10901 discount. To make this deal even better, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 26250 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 13 drops down to just Rs. 32749!

However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added cost!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 11:16 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 13 price plunges to just 32749 in this exciting Flipkart deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets