iPhone 13 price plunges to just 32749 in this exciting Flipkart deal

he iPhone 13 features the same processor and similar cameras as the iPhone 14, making it an ideal choice for iPhone buyers. It is an upgrade over the iPhone 12, featuring smaller notch, faster processor and better cameras than its predecessor. It is also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 14, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. With iOS 17 on the horizon, Apple's iPhone 13 makes the perfect option to upgrade to.

Although the iPhone 13 is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone where its price has taken a huge dive. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 32749 after applying all the offers!

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 58999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 10901 discount. To make this deal even better, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 26250 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 13 drops down to just Rs. 32749!

However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added cost!