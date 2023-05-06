iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB variant turns cheaper than 256GB model! Save over 50000 NOW

The more storage your phone has, the better it is, but you also have to contend with the higher costs. However, this is not something that is the case with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max today. The 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max has turned cheaper compared to its 256GB storage variant on Flipkart. Surprised? Yes, you can get more storage for less amount today. However, you need to hurry and bag the offer before it ends. Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 13 Pro Max price drop on Flipkart.

Save over Rs. 50000 on iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB storage variant

Flipkart is offering a huge discount along with an amazing exchange offer on the 512Gb storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The handset is available on the ecommerce platform at a discount of 15 percent for Rs. 134999 against its retail price of Rs. 159900. This means that if you order the phone on Flipkart today without availing any other offers, you will have to pay the discounted rate, hence you will be able to save flat Rs. 24901 on the 512GB variant of the phone.

Notably, the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available without any discount offer on Flipkart for Rs. 139900, which is Rs. around Rs. 5000 more than the 512GB variant.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering exchange offer on both the storage variants of the phone. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition to exchange, you will be able to save another up to Rs. 26250 on the phone.

On combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max 512Gb storage variant can reduce to Rs. 108749, thus you will be able to save over Rs. 50000 on the phone compared to its retail price. While the 256GB variant along with the offers will cost you Rs. 113650.

Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max including- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card Transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card Transactions on a Net Cart Value of Rs. 25000 and above; Rs. 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet on minimum order value of Rs. 1000 which will be valid once per Paytm account, among others.