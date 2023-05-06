iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB variant turns cheaper than 256GB model! Save over 50000 NOW

The price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB variant has plunged lower than the 256GB variant on Flipkart. Check price, offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 12:26 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 to iPhone 12-Best iPhone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/5 iPhone 14 Pro Max – The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-end iPhone you can buy right now, and you can grab it for just Rs. 127999 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 139900. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 19950 off as an exchange bonus as well as several bank offers. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 14 Pro – Apple's flagship iPhone can be purchased for Rs. 119900 on Amazon right now, against its original price of Rs. 129900. Apart from this, you can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus if you trade-in your old smartphone along with several other bank offers. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Plus
3/5 iPhone 14 Plus - The iPhone 14 Plus has received a huge price drop courtesy on Amazon Great Summer Sale and its price has dropped from Rs. 89900 to just Rs. 75999. You can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus. Lastly, you can avail bank offers too. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 14 – iPhone 14 has dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon and you can grab it for just Rs. 67999. Also get up to Rs. 20950 off if you exchange your old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10% discount up to Rs. 1000 off on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers. (Akash/HT Tech)
iPhone 12
5/5 iPhone 12 – The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 70900 on Amazon but it can be yours for just Rs. 59000. Moreover, you can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19950. Also get 10% off up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. (Unsplash)
iPhone 13 Pro Max
View all Images
Know offers on the iPhone 13 Pro Max on Flipkart here. (HT Tech)

The more storage your phone has, the better it is, but you also have to contend with the higher costs. However, this is not something that is the case with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max today. The 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max has turned cheaper compared to its 256GB storage variant on Flipkart. Surprised? Yes, you can get more storage for less amount today. However, you need to hurry and bag the offer before it ends. Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 13 Pro Max price drop on Flipkart.

Save over Rs. 50000 on iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB storage variant

Flipkart is offering a huge discount along with an amazing exchange offer on the 512Gb storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The handset is available on the ecommerce platform at a discount of 15 percent for Rs. 134999 against its retail price of Rs. 159900. This means that if you order the phone on Flipkart today without availing any other offers, you will have to pay the discounted rate, hence you will be able to save flat Rs. 24901 on the 512GB variant of the phone.

Notably, the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available without any discount offer on Flipkart for Rs. 139900, which is Rs. around Rs. 5000 more than the 512GB variant.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering exchange offer on both the storage variants of the phone. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition to exchange, you will be able to save another up to Rs. 26250 on the phone.

On combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max 512Gb storage variant can reduce to Rs. 108749, thus you will be able to save over Rs. 50000 on the phone compared to its retail price. While the 256GB variant along with the offers will cost you Rs. 113650.

Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max including- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card Transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card Transactions on a Net Cart Value of Rs. 25000 and above; Rs. 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet on minimum order value of Rs. 1000 which will be valid once per Paytm account, among others.

First Published Date: 06 May, 12:26 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets