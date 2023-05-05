iPhone 13 Pro Max, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, iPhone 12 Pro Max values just got hiked! What price is yours?

Apple has increased the trade in value of some of its iPhone models like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, iPhone 12 Pro Max, among others. Check the price that your iPhone can fetch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 15:25 IST
iPhone 13 Pro Max
View all Images
Know which Apple iPhone, iPad or Mac will fetch you more via trade in. (HT Tech)

Want to buy the latest iPhone model or any of the iPhone 14 series? You can get it at a cheaper rate by using Apple's trade in service. If you currently own the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, among others, exchanging them can help you save a lot of money on buying the iPhone 14 series models. Want to know why? Apple has increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in the United States. The step has been taken to encourage people to switch to or upgrade to the latest iPhone 14 lineup without having to pay the full price.

According to a report by MacRumors, trade in values have gone up for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro.

Unfortunately, trade in values of the older iPhone mini models have gone down.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For the uninitiated, you can use the Apple trade-in programme to exchange your older device to get a new one. As per the information provided by the company, it is easy to trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime. If your device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

Check the latest trade-in values here:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $630, increased from $600

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $530, increased from $500

iPhone 13: Up to $400 (unchanged)

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $330, decreased from $350

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $440, increased from $420

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $350, increased from $330

iPhone 12: Up to $300 (unchanged)

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $220, decreased from $250

iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to $160 (unchanged)

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $90, decreased from $100

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280 (unchanged)

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $240, increased from $230

iPhone 11: Up to $200 (unchanged)

iPhone XS Max: Up to $200 (unchanged)

iPhone XS: Up to $160 (unchanged)

iPhone XR: Up to $150 (unchanged)

iPhone X: Up to $130 (unchanged)

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100 (unchanged)

iPhone 8: Up to $75 (unchanged)

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $60 (unchanged)

iPhone 7: Up to $40 (unchanged)

Mac

MacBook Pro: Up to $775, increased from $730

MacBook Air: Up to $450, decreased from $515

MacBook: Up to $125 (unchanged)

iMac Pro: Up to $575 (Unchanged)

iMac: Up to $510, decreased from $570

Mac Pro: Up to $1250 (unchanged)

Mac mini: Up to $405, increased from $375

iPad

iPad Pro: Up to $470, increased from $445

iPad Air: Up to $320 (unchanged)

iPad: Up to $175, increased from $165

iPad mini: Up to $250, increased from $240

You can check the full list of the prices by visiting Apple's website here.

First Published Date: 05 May, 15:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets