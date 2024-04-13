 iPhone 14 at ₹33,400 after discount on Amazon: Know full offer details | Mobile News

iPhone 14 at 33,400 after discount on Amazon: Know full offer details

Amazon is currently offering a fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 14, reducing its price to 33,400 from 62,800.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 13 2024, 15:12 IST
Icon
iPhone 14 Plus
Grab the Apple iPhone 14 for just 62,800 on Amazon with a 10 pct discount. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
Grab the Apple iPhone 14 for just 62,800 on Amazon with a 10 pct discount. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

The Apple iPhone 14 has quickly become a popular choice for smartphone enthusiasts since its launch. Now, Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on this device, making it more accessible to potential buyers.

Current Offer Details

Currently, the iPhone 14 is listed on Amazon for Rs. 69,900. However, with a 10 pct discount, you can grab it for just Rs. 62,800. That's not all; if you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can save even more. Amazon offers up to Rs. 33,400 off on exchange, making this deal hard to resist.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: Leak reports reveal 2 new colour options- Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additional Savings with Bank Offers

Amazon is also providing additional savings through bank offers. You can avail yourself of up to Rs. 3,000 discount on credit cards, further reducing the price of the iPhone 14. Moreover, there's a No Cost EMI option available, which can help you save up to Rs. 2,827.78 in EMI interest savings on credit cards.

Partner Offers

Switching to a Flash.co email ID can also benefit you with an additional Rs. 250 off, adding to the overall savings on this purchase.

About the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 boasts a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, ensuring a vibrant and clear viewing experience. Its advanced camera system promises better photos in any light conditions, with features like Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps and an Action mode for smooth videos.

Safety is also a priority with the iPhone 14. It comes equipped with Crash Detection technology that automatically calls for help when needed. Additionally, the device offers all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day.

Durability Features

The iPhone 14 is built to last with industry-leading durability features like Ceramic Shield and water resistance, providing peace of mind against accidental drops and spills.

The current offer on the Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon is an excellent opportunity to upgrade to a powerful and feature-packed smartphone at a discounted price. With various savings options available, now is the perfect time to make this smart investment.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 15:12 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 14 at 33,400 after discount on Amazon: Know full offer details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: What to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Grab exclusive in-game rewards now!
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 14: Unlock exclusive goodies today, like weapons, character skins, and more
I Am The Law
GTA 6 cyberpunk 2077 hybrid game- I Am The Law free demo on Steam: Check full details
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 13: Grab new skins, diamonds, emotes, and more

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets