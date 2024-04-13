iPhone 14 at 33,400 after discount on Amazon: Know full offer details

The Apple iPhone 14 has quickly become a popular choice for smartphone enthusiasts since its launch. Now, Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on this device, making it more accessible to potential buyers.

Current Offer Details

Currently, the iPhone 14 is listed on Amazon for Rs. 69,900. However, with a 10 pct discount, you can grab it for just Rs. 62,800. That's not all; if you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can save even more. Amazon offers up to Rs. 33,400 off on exchange, making this deal hard to resist.

Additional Savings with Bank Offers

Amazon is also providing additional savings through bank offers. You can avail yourself of up to Rs. 3,000 discount on credit cards, further reducing the price of the iPhone 14. Moreover, there's a No Cost EMI option available, which can help you save up to Rs. 2,827.78 in EMI interest savings on credit cards.

Partner Offers

Switching to a Flash.co email ID can also benefit you with an additional Rs. 250 off, adding to the overall savings on this purchase.

About the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 boasts a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, ensuring a vibrant and clear viewing experience. Its advanced camera system promises better photos in any light conditions, with features like Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps and an Action mode for smooth videos.

Safety is also a priority with the iPhone 14. It comes equipped with Crash Detection technology that automatically calls for help when needed. Additionally, the device offers all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day.

Durability Features

The iPhone 14 is built to last with industry-leading durability features like Ceramic Shield and water resistance, providing peace of mind against accidental drops and spills.

The current offer on the Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon is an excellent opportunity to upgrade to a powerful and feature-packed smartphone at a discounted price. With various savings options available, now is the perfect time to make this smart investment.

