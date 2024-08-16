iPhone 14 available at Rs. 60,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers

iPhone 14 is currently available at a discount on Amazon and if you are looking to buy a new phone with a good battery life and camera capabilities at a great deal price, this is a right opportunity for you. The customers can avail the iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs.60,900 on Amazon. This former Apple flagship is known for its camera and fast processor. The smartphone comes with A15 Bionic chipset alongside the 5-core GPU that delivers decent performance.

Also Read: Realme C63 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, and more tech gifts under Rs.15,000 for Raksha Bandhan

Buy Now More about Apple iPhone 14 24% OFF 24% OFF Apple iPhone 14 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 discount on Amazon

iPhone 14 is available with a great deal on Amazon. The smartphone can be bought at a price of Rs. 60,900 after a discount of 24%. To recall, the iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. There are multiple bank and exchange offers available for customers who want to buy the smartphone at even lower prices. The users can avail the ICICI credit card to get an instant discount of Rs. 3000 on the device at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 41,940.

Also Read: Apple's biggest supplier Foxconn eyes massive Hyderabad investment, betting big on India

iPhone 14: Who should buy it?

iPhone 14 is ideal for those seeking a camera-centric phone with long-lasting battery life. The smartphone features a 6.1 inch super retina XDR OLED display with 2532x1170-pixel resolution. It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with Ceramic Shield glass for protection.

Also Read: Google to expand AI initiatives in India, targeting language barriers, agricultural efficiency

This advanced camera system allows users to take high quality photos in any light. It has a cinematic camera mode alongside 4K Dolby vision to capture pictures at 30 fps. It also features an action mode for capturing steady, handheld videos.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and more

The smartphone gets Corning protection at the front and rear alongside an aluminum frame. It has a weight of 172 grams. It is water as well as dust resistant with IP68 rating. iPhone 14 features a 3279mAh battery and it is powered by A15 Bionic chipset.