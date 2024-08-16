 iPhone 14 available at Rs. 60,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers | Mobile News

iPhone 14 available at Rs. 60,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers

iPhone 14 smartphone is available at a discounted price of 60,900 on Amazon. Here is how you can grab this stellar deal.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 16:03 IST
iPhone 14 available at Rs. 60,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers
iPhone 14 available at a massive discount on Amazon. (Amazon)

iPhone 14 is currently available at a discount on Amazon and if you are looking to buy a new phone  with a good battery life and camera capabilities at a great deal price, this is a right opportunity for you. The customers can avail the iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs.60,900 on Amazon. This former Apple flagship is known for its camera and fast processor. The smartphone comes with A15 Bionic chipset alongside the 5-core GPU that delivers decent performance. 

Also Read: Realme C63 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, and more tech gifts under Rs.15,000 for Raksha Bandhan

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 14
24% OFF
Apple iPhone 14
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹60,900₹79,900
Buy now
See full Specifications

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 discount on Amazon

iPhone 14 is available with a great deal on Amazon. The smartphone can be bought at a price of Rs. 60,900 after a discount of 24%. To recall, the iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. There are multiple bank and exchange offers available for customers who want to buy the smartphone at even lower prices. The users can avail the ICICI credit card to get an instant discount of Rs. 3000 on the device at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 41,940. 

Also Read: Apple's biggest supplier Foxconn eyes massive Hyderabad investment, betting big on India

 

iPhone 14: Who should buy it?

iPhone 14 is ideal for those seeking a camera-centric phone with long-lasting battery life. The smartphone features a 6.1 inch super retina XDR OLED display with 2532x1170-pixel resolution. It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with Ceramic Shield glass for protection. 

Also Read: Google to expand AI initiatives in India, targeting language barriers, agricultural efficiency

This advanced camera system allows users to take high quality photos in any light. It has a cinematic camera mode alongside 4K Dolby vision to capture pictures at 30 fps. It also features an action mode for capturing steady, handheld videos. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and more

The smartphone gets Corning protection at the front and rear alongside an aluminum frame. It has a weight of 172 grams. It is water as well as dust resistant with IP68 rating. iPhone 14 features a 3279mAh battery and it is powered by A15 Bionic chipset.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 16:03 IST
Trending: iphone 16 series launch date likely to be revealed on this day: here’s what we know so far iphone 16 series launching soon, but you may want to wait for iphone 17 series: here’s why iqoo z9s design teased ahead of august 21 launch: know what the smartphone will look like oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iqoo z9s and iqoo z9s pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on aug 21- details iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple samsung galaxy m35 5g vs iqoo z9 5g: find the best value 5g smartphone google pixel 8 gets rs. 21000 price cut in flipkart sale ahead of pixel 9 india launch, available at just rs… iqoo z9s, z9s pro battery, processor, display confirmed ahead of launch- all details infinix note 40x 5g vs moto g64 5g: know which smartphone is better under rs.15000
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 14 available at Rs. 60,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets