iPhone 14 gets a 14 percent price cut during Flipkart Big Saving Days! Check offers

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale has brought massive price cuts on various smartphones including the iPhones. Even Apple's flagship iPhone 14 series has received price drops on the e-commerce platform. As a result, the iPhone 14 can be purchased with a hefty discount, in addition to other offers. Buy why should you get the iPhone 14? Switching to the iPhone 14 gives you a big camera upgrade, a smaller notch, a bunch of minor new features, and more years of iOS support. We tested the iPhone 14 for over 2 months and our long-term review stated that it “Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it”.

So, if you've been looking to purchase it, know that there is a great deal live on the smartphone, courtesy of Flipkart. Apart from discounts, you can also grab additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Flipkart listing, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 could be yours for a very low price. Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 67999, giving customers an initial discount of 14 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

Other offers

In addition to the discount, Flipkart has an amazing exchange offer on the iPhone 14 as well. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! If you avail the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 35000 off on the iPhone 14. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

Customers can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions.