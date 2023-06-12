iPhone 14 gets a 14 percent price cut during Flipkart Big Saving Days! Check offers

iPhone 14 has received a huge 14 percent price cut as part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, with several discounts on offer. Check offer details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 12 2023, 11:03 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Grab iPhone 14 at a hefty discount on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale has brought massive price cuts on various smartphones including the iPhones. Even Apple's flagship iPhone 14 series has received price drops on the e-commerce platform. As a result, the iPhone 14 can be purchased with a hefty discount, in addition to other offers. Buy why should you get the iPhone 14? Switching to the iPhone 14 gives you a big camera upgrade, a smaller notch, a bunch of minor new features, and more years of iOS support. We tested the iPhone 14 for over 2 months and our long-term review stated that it “Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it”.

So, if you've been looking to purchase it, know that there is a great deal live on the smartphone, courtesy of Flipkart. Apart from discounts, you can also grab additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Flipkart listing, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 could be yours for a very low price. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 67999, giving customers an initial discount of 14 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

Other offers

In addition to the discount, Flipkart has an amazing exchange offer on the iPhone 14 as well. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! If you avail the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 35000 off on the iPhone 14. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

B0BDK8LKPJ

Customers can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 11:03 IST
