iPhone 14 gets a 14 percent price cut! Will get iOS 17 update after WWDC announcement

iOS 17 was announced at WWDC 2023 and while no groundbreaking features were unveiled, it brings several new additions to iPhones, like a Journal app, Live Voicemail, and more. So, if you want to experience these new features but don't have an iPhone, then we've found a great iPhone 14 deal for you. Switching to the iPhone 14 gives you a big camera upgrade, a smaller notch, a bunch of minor new features, and more years of iOS support. We tested the iPhone 14 for over 2 months and our long-term review stated that it “Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it”.

So, if you've been looking to purchase it, know that there is a great deal live on the smartphone, courtesy of Flipkart. Apart from discounts, you can also grab additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Flipkart listing, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 could be yours for a very low price. Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 67999, giving customers an initial discount of 14 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

Other offers

In addition to the discount, Flipkart has an amazing exchange offer on the iPhone 14 as well. You can exchange your old smartphone and get a discount on the iPhone 14! If you avail the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 33000 off on the iPhone 14. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

Customers can also get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions.