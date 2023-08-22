iPhone 14 gets a 15 percent price cut as iPhone 15 launch nears! Check offer details

If you’re searching the market for a new flagship smartphone, then check out this massive discount on the iPhone 14, courtesy Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 14:44 IST
Grab iPhone 14 at a hefty discount on Amazon. Here’s how. (Apple)

It is almost that time of the year again when Apple unveils its next iPhone series. This year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce its iPhone 15 series on September 12, bringing an end to a year's worth of leaks and rumours. Since Apple's iPhones are high-end products, the iPhone 15 series is also expected to be priced at a premium. However, if you require a new smartphone right now, you can take a look at an amazing offer live on the iPhone 14, courtesy of Amazon.

It packs an improved version of the A15 Bionic SoC, cameras with a larger aperture, and improved battery life, making it an ideal choice for those who want the latest iPhone without spending the fortune that the iPhone 14 Pro usually requires.

So, if you've been looking to purchase a flagship smartphone without emptying your pockets, then check out the details of this iPhone 14 offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon, which is a premium price to pay for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon has rolled out an initial discount of 15 percent on the iPhone 14, which takes down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 67999. Therefore, you can get it at a discount of Rs. 11910. Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of other bank and exchange offers that are live on the iPhone 14 to drive its price further down.

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 61000 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 14. Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it.

B0BDK8LKPJ-1

Exchange offers are beneficial as they not only take down the cost of the device you're purchasing but also reduce your carbon footprint and help minimize e-waste. Along with the exchange offer, customers can also get a discount of up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions. If you do not wish to pay the full amount in one go, there are no-cost EMI options available too.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 14:44 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 14 gets a 15 percent price cut as iPhone 15 launch nears! Check offer details
