iPhone 14 gets a 16 pct price cut ahead of iPhone 15 launch; check for details

If you are one of those Apple enthusiasts waiting for prices to go down before the iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023, then your wait is over now as Amazon has rolled out a massive iPhone 14 price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 19:27 IST
iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, Ultra, Airpods and everything that is launching at Apple 2023 event
iPhone 14
1/5 Apple 2023 event date: Apple's highly anticipated product unveiling event is scheduled for September 12. It promises to bring several exciting updates to the Apple ecosystem. The focal point of the event will be the iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, accompanied by new iterations of the Apple Watch and AirPods. This event, named "Wonderlust," may not introduce groundbreaking new categories like the recent Vision Pro headset but will undoubtedly emphasize the core products that constitute around 60% of Apple's revenue.  (Apple)
iPhone 14
2/5 According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
3/5 Rumors say that the Pro models will boast a faster A17 chip, offering improved performance and remarkable battery life. Additionally, they will feature advanced camera systems, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model receiving a significant upgrade in hardware zoom capabilities. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
4/5 It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd-generation will be introduced, focusing on performance improvements and enhanced processing speed. The U2 ultrawide-band chip will enhance location capabilities across Apple's products.  (REUTERS)
iPhone 14
5/5 For AirPods, Apple plans to transition to USB-C charging, starting with the AirPods Pro, while software updates will bring improved device switching and Conversation Awareness features. There are also ongoing efforts to introduce health-related features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests in future AirPods versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Just before the iPhone 15 launch, Amazon is offering an initial discount of 16 percent on the iPhone 14, which will bring down the price of this smartphone to just Rs. 66990. (HT Tech)

The Apple 2023 event is just around the corner and Apple is about to reveal its flagship iPhone 15 smartphone series. Apple event is.on September 12, 2023. This will bring an end to a year's worth of leaks and rumors! As usual, the iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched at very high prices. However, if you want to buy an iPhone, there is a great deal on iPhone 14 available on Amazon right now.

First, take a look at what iPhone 14 brings to the table. iPhone 14 features an improved version of the A15 Bionic SoC. It consists of cameras with a larger aperture and improved battery life These features make it an ideal choice for those who want the latest iPhone without spending a ton of money. So, if you've been looking to buy a flagship smartphone without paying too much money, then check out this Apple iPhone 14 price cut.

iPhone 14 discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon. However, you can grab this premium smartphone with a huge discount.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The initial iPhone 14 discount is as high as 16 percent. This in itself will bring down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 66990. This way you will save a straight up to Rs. 12910. Apart from this, you can further bring the price down by taking advantage of other exchange and bank offers.

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to a Rs. 24950 exchange offer on trading in an old phone. Please keep in mind that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. This offer will depend on the availability of the exchange offer in your area. To check the exchange offer, you just need to enter your area PIN code.

B0BDJ213TX-1

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 19:27 IST
iPhone 14 gets a 16 pct price cut ahead of iPhone 15 launch; check for details
