iPhone 14 gets a big price cut! Check exciting discounts and offers on Amazon

If you’re looking to enter the Apple ecosystem, then check out this massive discount on the iPhone 14, with additional bank and exchange offers live too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 15:08 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 14 Plus
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
Grab the iPhone 14 at a hefty discount on Amazon. Check details. (HT Tech)

The festive sales are about to kick off soon, but if you're in urgent need of a new smartphone, then know that Amazon has introduced a huge price cut on the iPhone 14. After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple dropped the price of the standard iPhone 14 models, and the vanilla iPhone 14 can be purchased at a much lower price. In terms of design, it might be nearly identical to the iPhone 13, but it gets some subtle upgrades over its predecessor. It gets an improved version of the A15 Bionic SoC, cameras with a larger aperture, and improved battery life. So, if you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem, then the iPhone 14 can be a good option to go for.

With Amazon's discounts on the smartphone, it can be purchased at a highly discounted price! Know the details of this deal.

iPhone 14 discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Amazon, which is considered a premium price for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount, in addition to other offers. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon has rolled out a discount of Rs. 7901 on the iPhone 14. After this initial price drop, you can get it at a reduced price of Rs. 61999. Apart from this, you can further drive down the price of the smartphone with the help of additional exchange and bank offers on Amazon.

Other offers

Interested customers can avail the exchange offer which not only helps them to get rid of their old smartphones and get a discount on the new devices but also reduces their carbon footprint! Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 37500 on the iPhone 14.

B0BDK62PDX-1

Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Customers should also enter their PIN Code and check the validity of this offer in their locality.

Customers can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card and up to Rs. 1000 on Debit Card transactions. On EMI transactions, SBI Credit Card holders can get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1500.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 13:39 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 14 gets a big price cut! Check exciting discounts and offers on Amazon
