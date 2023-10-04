iPhone 14 gets a big price cut! Check exciting discounts and offers on Amazon

The festive sales are about to kick off soon, but if you're in urgent need of a new smartphone, then know that Amazon has introduced a huge price cut on the iPhone 14. After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple dropped the price of the standard iPhone 14 models, and the vanilla iPhone 14 can be purchased at a much lower price. In terms of design, it might be nearly identical to the iPhone 13, but it gets some subtle upgrades over its predecessor. It gets an improved version of the A15 Bionic SoC, cameras with a larger aperture, and improved battery life. So, if you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem, then the iPhone 14 can be a good option to go for.

With Amazon's discounts on the smartphone, it can be purchased at a highly discounted price! Know the details of this deal.

iPhone 14 discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Amazon, which is considered a premium price for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount, in addition to other offers. Here's how.

mobile to buy?

mobile to buy?

Amazon has rolled out a discount of Rs. 7901 on the iPhone 14. After this initial price drop, you can get it at a reduced price of Rs. 61999. Apart from this, you can further drive down the price of the smartphone with the help of additional exchange and bank offers on Amazon.

Other offers

Interested customers can avail the exchange offer which not only helps them to get rid of their old smartphones and get a discount on the new devices but also reduces their carbon footprint! Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 37500 on the iPhone 14.

Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Customers should also enter their PIN Code and check the validity of this offer in their locality.

Customers can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card and up to Rs. 1000 on Debit Card transactions. On EMI transactions, SBI Credit Card holders can get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1500.

