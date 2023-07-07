iPhone 14 gets an amazing price cut! Grab 11 percent off this way

You can take advantage of an amazing price cut that is live on the iPhone 14, and you can avail additional offers too. Check the details of this deal here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 21:26 IST
iPhone 14
View all Images
Grab iPhone 14 at a hefty discount on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

When iPhone 14 was announced, people were left disappointed due to a lack of groundbreaking features that were present in its Pro variant. In terms of design, it might be nearly identical to the iPhone 13, but it gets some subtle upgrades over its predecessor. It gets an improved version of the A15 Bionic SoC, cameras with a larger aperture, and improved battery life, making it an ideal choice for those who want the latest iPhone without spending a fortune that the iPhone 14 Pro requires.

So, if you've been looking to purchase a flagship smartphone without crossing the Rs. 1,00,000 mark, then check out the details of this iPhone 14 offer.

iPhone 14 discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Flipkart, which is considered a premium price for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart has rolled out a discount of 11 percent on the iPhone 14, which amounts to Rs. 8901. After this initial price drop, you can get it at a reduced price of Rs. 70999. Apart from this, you can further drive down the price of the smartphone with the help of additional exchange and bank offers on Flipkart.

Other offers

Interested customers can avail the exchange offer which not only reduces the price of the new smartphone which you're looking to buy but also gets rid of e-waste, thus reducing your carbon footprint! Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 35000 on the iPhone 14. Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Customers should also enter their PIN Code and check the validity of this offer in their locality.

Customers can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 4000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 21:26 IST
