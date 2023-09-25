Icon

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 14 Pro Max, get amazing discounts on Amazon

After iPhone 15 series was launched, the iPhone 14 series has been made available with huge discounts on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 19:15 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 to iPhone 12-Best iPhone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale
All you need to know about the offers on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
1/5 iPhone 14 Pro Max – The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-end iPhone you can buy right now, and you can grab it for just Rs. 127999 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 139900. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 19950 off as an exchange bonus as well as several bank offers. (Unsplash)
2/5 iPhone 14 Pro – Apple's flagship iPhone can be purchased for Rs. 119900 on Amazon right now, against its original price of Rs. 129900. Apart from this, you can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus if you trade-in your old smartphone along with several other bank offers. (REUTERS)
3/5 iPhone 14 Plus - The iPhone 14 Plus has received a huge price drop courtesy on Amazon Great Summer Sale and its price has dropped from Rs. 89900 to just Rs. 75999. You can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus. Lastly, you can avail bank offers too. (Apple)
4/5 iPhone 14 – iPhone 14 has dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon and you can grab it for just Rs. 67999. Also get up to Rs. 20950 off if you exchange your old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10% discount up to Rs. 1000 off on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers. (Akash/HT Tech)
5/5 iPhone 12 – The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 70900 on Amazon but it can be yours for just Rs. 59000. Moreover, you can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19950. Also get 10% off up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. (Unsplash)
All you need to know about the offers on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amazon)

if you are planning to buy an iPhone 14 series smartphone, then this is the perfect time for you as Amazon has rolled out exclusive discounts. Read in detail about the discounts now available on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14:

Amazon is offering a 21% initial discount on iPhone 14 making it available to you for just Rs. 62999 instead of Rs. 79900. The smartphone comes with iOS16 to enhance its performance and it can upgrade to iOS 17. The iPhone 14 comes with an advanced camera system for better photos in any light. The smartphone sports a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP Front camera. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display an all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback.

iPhone 14 Pro:

You can get an exclusive discount on iPhone 14 Pro onAmazon making it available to you for just Rs. 119900 instead of Rs. 129900. iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with a 48MP Main camera for up to 4x greater resolution. It has A16 Bionic, the ultimate smartphone chip.

iPhone 14 Pro Max:

Amazon is offering a 7 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max making its price drop from its original retail price. According to Amazon's price listing the original price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Rs.1,49,900. After the initial discount, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max was reduced to Rs. 1,39,990. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with an A16 Bionic Chip and 6 Core Processor. The Smartphone also comes with a large display of 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR. It packs a 48MP Main camera for up to 4x greater resolution.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 19:15 IST
