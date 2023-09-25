iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 14 Pro Max, get amazing discounts on Amazon

if you are planning to buy an iPhone 14 series smartphone, then this is the perfect time for you as Amazon has rolled out exclusive discounts. Read in detail about the discounts now available on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14:

B0BDK62PDX-1

Amazon is offering a 21% initial discount on iPhone 14 making it available to you for just Rs. 62999 instead of Rs. 79900. The smartphone comes with iOS16 to enhance its performance and it can upgrade to iOS 17. The iPhone 14 comes with an advanced camera system for better photos in any light. The smartphone sports a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP Front camera. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display an all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback.

iPhone 14 Pro:

B0BDJ6ZMCC-2

You can get an exclusive discount on iPhone 14 Pro onAmazon making it available to you for just Rs. 119900 instead of Rs. 129900. iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with a 48MP Main camera for up to 4x greater resolution. It has A16 Bionic, the ultimate smartphone chip.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 Pro Max:

B0BDK2FB2T-3

Amazon is offering a 7 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max making its price drop from its original retail price. According to Amazon's price listing the original price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Rs.1,49,900. After the initial discount, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max was reduced to Rs. 1,39,990. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with an A16 Bionic Chip and 6 Core Processor. The Smartphone also comes with a large display of 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR. It packs a 48MP Main camera for up to 4x greater resolution.