iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But buy only this one

iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: If you have a budget of almost Rs. 90000 to spend on a brand new phone, there are chances that you could be confused between these Plus-sized heroes. The Galaxy S23 Plus is the new biggie on the block, bringing in a mega display and all of Samsung's newest niceties in a shiny new package. Starting at Rs. 94999, the Galaxy S23 Plus seems poised to take on its biggest Plus-sized arch nemesis – the iPhone 14 Plus.

If memory doesn't serve right, the iPhone 14 Plus is Apple's newest addition to the iPhone family. It is basically the same phone as the vanilla iPhone 14 but in the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This allows Apple to offer a large screen experience as well as stuff a bigger battery inside. The best bit about it though is its new price – starting at Rs. 74999, the iPhone 14 Plus is of incredible value to any smartphone buyer.

Hence, if you want to choose between these two, which one should you pick?

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Design

Design is purely subjective and I think both of these phones look and feel great. The iPhone 14 Plus has its flat-sided boxy design to flaunt but with that dated display notch on the top. The Galaxy S23 Plus gets the new floating lens design with its matte finish at the back and uniform bezels but with a camera cutout in the center. To us, both of these are good looking phones.

Display

The Galaxy S23 Plus wins hands down here with its 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, having an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in it. The iPhone 14 Plus isn't too bad though – you only have 60Hz of refresh rate and a huge notch to deal with but the OLED display is tuned nicely and even supports Dolby Vision.

Performance

The A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Plus and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Galaxy S23 Plus are equally capable and efficient. Hence, both phones won't disappoint in terms of outright performance. iOS 16 is better optimised for the iPhone but Samsung's One UI 5.1 offers truckloads of customisation features and beautiful aesthetics.

Cameras

Another win for the Galaxy S23 Plus here, with its versatile triple camera setup offering an extra telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom, which the iPhone 14 Plus lacks. However, both phones churn out equally good looking photos in all lighting conditions, and it is up to your preference what flavour of photos you like – Samsung's saturated colour tones, or iPhone's neutral tones.

Battery Life

While the Galaxy S23 Plus has a bigger 4700mAh battery capacity managing an entire day's of power and then some more, the iPhone 14 Plus' smaller battery with better software optimisation can deliver easily up to two days of stamina with moderate usage. Both phones charge slowly but the Galaxy S23 Plus is a bit faster with its 45W wired speeds. They both support wireless charging but the Galaxy S23 Plus allows reverse wireless charging for accessories.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has clearly the superior hardware here but its starting price of Rs. 94999 is too high. This makes the iPhone 14 Plus at Rs. 74999 a massive bargain, despite its compromises. The iPhone 14 Plus is our pick here, considering its lower price, superb build quality, good cameras, and a polished software experience.