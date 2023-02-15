    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But buy only this one

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Take a closer look at which is the best option for you.

    By: AMRITANSHU MUKHERJEE
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 12:14 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 price in US, UK, India, more; Check Galaxy S23 Plus, Ultra prices too
    image caption
    1/5 Packing the most powerful Android chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been launched globally. The series consists of three models - the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line model Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799 for a 128GB storage variant in the US, while Galaxy S23 Plus comes at a price of $999 for and Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $1199 for 256GB storage.  (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    3/5 In the UK, Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra have been launched at a starting cost of £849, £1049, £1249 respectively. (HT Tech )
    image caption
    4/5 While in India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series price may start at approximately Rs. 65495. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra models are expected to start at Rs. 81890 and Rs. 98284 respectively. However, there is nothing official about these prices. We will update the prices for India, once they are revealed. Chances are that it will take a few days for Samsung to announce the India prices. So, far it has announced the US and UK prices.   (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    5/5 All three Galaxy S23 models feature the 120Hz refresh rate display and run on Android 13 out of the box. One of the main upgrades is the 200MP primary sensor on the Ultra variant along with a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP periscope lens. While the S23 and S23 Plus feature a triple camera setup of 50MP+12MP+10MP.  (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    View all Images
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: If you have a budget of almost Rs. 90000 to spend on a brand new phone, there are chances that you could be confused between these Plus-sized heroes. The Galaxy S23 Plus is the new biggie on the block, bringing in a mega display and all of Samsung's newest niceties in a shiny new package. Starting at Rs. 94999, the Galaxy S23 Plus seems poised to take on its biggest Plus-sized arch nemesis – the iPhone 14 Plus.

    If memory doesn't serve right, the iPhone 14 Plus is Apple's newest addition to the iPhone family. It is basically the same phone as the vanilla iPhone 14 but in the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This allows Apple to offer a large screen experience as well as stuff a bigger battery inside. The best bit about it though is its new price – starting at Rs. 74999, the iPhone 14 Plus is of incredible value to any smartphone buyer.

    Hence, if you want to choose between these two, which one should you pick?

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series (HT Tech)

    Design

    Design is purely subjective and I think both of these phones look and feel great. The iPhone 14 Plus has its flat-sided boxy design to flaunt but with that dated display notch on the top. The Galaxy S23 Plus gets the new floating lens design with its matte finish at the back and uniform bezels but with a camera cutout in the center. To us, both of these are good looking phones.

    Display

    The Galaxy S23 Plus wins hands down here with its 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, having an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in it. The iPhone 14 Plus isn't too bad though – you only have 60Hz of refresh rate and a huge notch to deal with but the OLED display is tuned nicely and even supports Dolby Vision.

    Performance

    The A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Plus and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Galaxy S23 Plus are equally capable and efficient. Hence, both phones won't disappoint in terms of outright performance. iOS 16 is better optimised for the iPhone but Samsung's One UI 5.1 offers truckloads of customisation features and beautiful aesthetics.

    Cameras

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Another win for the Galaxy S23 Plus here, with its versatile triple camera setup offering an extra telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom, which the iPhone 14 Plus lacks. However, both phones churn out equally good looking photos in all lighting conditions, and it is up to your preference what flavour of photos you like – Samsung's saturated colour tones, or iPhone's neutral tones.

    Battery Life

    While the Galaxy S23 Plus has a bigger 4700mAh battery capacity managing an entire day's of power and then some more, the iPhone 14 Plus' smaller battery with better software optimisation can deliver easily up to two days of stamina with moderate usage. Both phones charge slowly but the Galaxy S23 Plus is a bit faster with its 45W wired speeds. They both support wireless charging but the Galaxy S23 Plus allows reverse wireless charging for accessories.

    Conclusion

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has clearly the superior hardware here but its starting price of Rs. 94999 is too high. This makes the iPhone 14 Plus at Rs. 74999 a massive bargain, despite its compromises. The iPhone 14 Plus is our pick here, considering its lower price, superb build quality, good cameras, and a polished software experience.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 12:14 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But buy only this one
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble