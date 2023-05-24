iPhone 14 price plunges as Flipkart rolls out exciting offers! Check details

The iPhone 14 has been one of the most subtle upgrades Apple has introduced in recent years, but it still has something better to offer than its predecessor, the iPhone 13. We tested the iPhone 14 for over 2 months and our long-term review stated that it “Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it”. Switching to the iPhone 14 definitely gives you a big camera upgrade, a smaller notch, a bunch of minor new features, and more years of iOS support. And of course, you get the reliability and efficiency that comes with owning an iPhone.

So, if you've been looking to purchase it, know that there is a great deal live on the smartphone, courtesy of Flipkart. Apart from discounts, you can also grab additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at Rs. 79900, as per the Flipkart listing, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 38999! Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 9 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 exchange offer

In addition to discounts, Flipkart has an amazing exchange offer live too. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! You can get up to Rs. 33000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for as low as Rs. 38999!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Buyers will also get a surprise coupon valid till November 2023.