iPhone 14 price plunges as Flipkart rolls out exciting offers! Check details

The iPhone 14 can be purchased at a very low price with Flipkart’s discounts, exchange deal, and bank benefits on the smartphone. Check offer details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 24 2023, 12:08 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Grab iPhone 14 with a hefty discount on Flipkart. (Akash/HT Tech)

The iPhone 14 has been one of the most subtle upgrades Apple has introduced in recent years, but it still has something better to offer than its predecessor, the iPhone 13. We tested the iPhone 14 for over 2 months and our long-term review stated that it “Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it”. Switching to the iPhone 14 definitely gives you a big camera upgrade, a smaller notch, a bunch of minor new features, and more years of iOS support. And of course, you get the reliability and efficiency that comes with owning an iPhone.

So, if you've been looking to purchase it, know that there is a great deal live on the smartphone, courtesy of Flipkart. Apart from discounts, you can also grab additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at Rs. 79900, as per the Flipkart listing, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 38999! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 9 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 exchange offer

In addition to discounts, Flipkart has an amazing exchange offer live too. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! You can get up to Rs. 33000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for as low as Rs. 38999!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

B0BDK8LKPJ

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Buyers will also get a surprise coupon valid till November 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 May, 12:08 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 14 price plunges as Flipkart rolls out exciting offers! Check details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI unban: Bad news for players from Krafton
BGMI
BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation
Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets