    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Google Pixel 7 Pro; 5 Best phones you can buy

    Shopping for a new flagship smartphone? From Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, to Xiaomi 12 Pro. Check out the 5 best smartphones that you can buy.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 12:57 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    View all Images
    The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the A16 Bionic which is arguably the most powerful processor in the market. (Apple)

    In the ever-competitive world of smartphones, manufacturers time and again raise the bar with their latest smartphone offerings. Although many smartphones have a very short shelf life these days with many of them getting outdated just a year after release, the best smartphones offer something very different. Flagship smartphones are packed with cutting-edge features to not only give users the best smartphone experience, but also stand the test of time as they are built to last for years.

    While shopping for a smartphone, there are so many options in the market today which makes users susceptible to confusion. So, check out the 5 best flagship smartphones that you can buy.

    1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max - The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BDJH6GL8

    2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more.

    B09SH7FDKT

    3. Google Pixel 7 Pro - Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google's AI processing system.

    B0BDJ55SSD

    4. Xiaomi 12 Pro - The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which was just given to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.

    B09XB8WTXN

    5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.

    B0B8S83RPT

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 12:55 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Google Pixel 7 Pro; 5 Best phones you can buy
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple HomePod Mini
    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now
    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more