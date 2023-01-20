iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Google Pixel 7 Pro; 5 Best phones you can buy

Shopping for a new flagship smartphone? From Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, to Xiaomi 12 Pro. Check out the 5 best smartphones that you can buy.

In the ever-competitive world of smartphones, manufacturers time and again raise the bar with their latest smartphone offerings. Although many smartphones have a very short shelf life these days with many of them getting outdated just a year after release, the best smartphones offer something very different. Flagship smartphones are packed with cutting-edge features to not only give users the best smartphone experience, but also stand the test of time as they are built to last for years.

While shopping for a smartphone, there are so many options in the market today which makes users susceptible to confusion. So, check out the 5 best flagship smartphones that you can buy.

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max - The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more.

3. Google Pixel 7 Pro - Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google's AI processing system.

4. Xiaomi 12 Pro - The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which was just given to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.