iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22 to Xiaomi 12 Pro–Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is live

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Looking for a smartphone? From iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22 to Xiaomi 12 Pro - check out the best option for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 13:38 IST
Best Tech Gifts: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, more
Tech gadgets
1/7 If you are looking for some interesting and premium gadget ideas, then here are some of the best ones available. From smartwatches, and phones to earbuds, this list has almost everything for you. We have curated a short list of gadgets that will help you in finding exactly what you want. From iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE – check the list here. (HT Tech, Pexels)
iPhone 14
2/7 iPhone 14: The latest smartphone by Apple can be one of the best choices as a gift. The iPhone 14 is packed with all the latest Apple tech such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, A15 Bionic chipset, a great 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4K video recording, 5G support and even the classic Face ID. Currently, you can buy the 128GB variant for Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 iPhone 13: If you are thinking about the price, then don't worry too much about that as Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5000 off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 61999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help you to organize your work better and reduce screen time. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 28405.   (HT Tech)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
5/7 Airpods (3rd Gen): Airpods (3rd Gen) are currently available at a price of Rs. 20580 on Amazon and Flipkart. These Airpods 3rd Gen comes with a Lightning charging case and is rated with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Apple says that AirPods offers up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case.  (HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: It comes with active noise cancellation, an auto-switch feature, and up to 20 hours of battery life. How much do they cost? Currently, you can find them for just Rs. 6789 on Amazon with a whopping 51 percent discount. (HT Teh)
image caption
7/7 The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best alternative of the iPhone 14. It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup, 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a lot more premium features. Currently, you can get it for Rs. 79999 (HT Tech)
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023
View all Images
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is live! Find the best deal for yourself. (HT Tech)

The sale season is here and several e-commerce websites have introduced their sales. Amazon is hosting its Great Summer Sale 2023, which brings big discounts and offers on a wide range of smartphones – from budget, mid-range to premium ones. Plus, card offers and exchange deals are here to make the deals even sweeter. This is the best time for smartphone shoppers to find a perfect money-saving deal for yourself. If you are wondering what to get, here's a curated list of all the smartphones with huge offers. From premium iPhone 14, and Samsung Galaxy S22 to budget Samsung Galaxy M14 – check out all the options here.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 smartphone deals

iPhone 14

Against the launch price of Rs. 79900, iPhone 14, 128GB storage variant, is available for Rs. 67999 during the sale. Plus, you can get Rs. 1000 off on several bank cards, and up to Rs. 19950 discount via exchange deal can crash the price to just Rs. 47049.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDK62PDX

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Last year's Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available at Rs. 57999. It must be noted that as per Amazon's price listing, the Galaxy S22 comes at a cost of Rs. 85999. Thanks to the bank offers and exchange deal discount of up to Rs. 19950, you can nab it for Rs. 37049.

B09SH8QD3G

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has seen a discount of flat 44 percent! Against its listed price of Rs. 79999, you can find it for Rs. 44999. Plus, flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards and exchange off of up to Rs. 21950 makes a new effective price at just Rs. 21049.

B09XB9FLSH

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has seen a price cut of 59 percent. It is priced at Rs. 30499. Plus, a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and up to Rs. 20450 exchange offer can help you get it even under Rs. 10000.

B08VB2MRF8

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Don't want to spend a huge amount? Check out this Samsung Galaxy M14 price cut during the sale. It is currently priced at Rs. 14990 against the listed price of Rs. 18900 on Amazon. But an exchange deal can help you nab it at an even more affordable rate.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 May, 13:38 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22 to Xiaomi 12 Pro–Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is live
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets