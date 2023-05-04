iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22 to Xiaomi 12 Pro–Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is live

The sale season is here and several e-commerce websites have introduced their sales. Amazon is hosting its Great Summer Sale 2023, which brings big discounts and offers on a wide range of smartphones – from budget, mid-range to premium ones. Plus, card offers and exchange deals are here to make the deals even sweeter. This is the best time for smartphone shoppers to find a perfect money-saving deal for yourself. If you are wondering what to get, here's a curated list of all the smartphones with huge offers. From premium iPhone 14, and Samsung Galaxy S22 to budget Samsung Galaxy M14 – check out all the options here.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 smartphone deals

iPhone 14

Against the launch price of Rs. 79900, iPhone 14, 128GB storage variant, is available for Rs. 67999 during the sale. Plus, you can get Rs. 1000 off on several bank cards, and up to Rs. 19950 discount via exchange deal can crash the price to just Rs. 47049.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Last year's Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available at Rs. 57999. It must be noted that as per Amazon's price listing, the Galaxy S22 comes at a cost of Rs. 85999. Thanks to the bank offers and exchange deal discount of up to Rs. 19950, you can nab it for Rs. 37049.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has seen a discount of flat 44 percent! Against its listed price of Rs. 79999, you can find it for Rs. 44999. Plus, flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards and exchange off of up to Rs. 21950 makes a new effective price at just Rs. 21049.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has seen a price cut of 59 percent. It is priced at Rs. 30499. Plus, a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and up to Rs. 20450 exchange offer can help you get it even under Rs. 10000.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Don't want to spend a huge amount? Check out this Samsung Galaxy M14 price cut during the sale. It is currently priced at Rs. 14990 against the listed price of Rs. 18900 on Amazon. But an exchange deal can help you nab it at an even more affordable rate.