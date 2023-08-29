iPhone 15 battery: Want to know the size of each model? Check them out now

As the countdown to Apple's annual iPhone unveiling continues, tech enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. While official details remain under wraps, leaks and rumors have provided insights into the possible battery sizes and charging speeds of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Battery Upgrades

According to a report by TechRadar, one of the most intriguing revelations during the grand Apple Event is the potential battery sizes for the iPhone 15 models. The most detailed leak indicates that the iPhone 15 could boast a 3,877mAh battery, a remarkable 18% increase compared to the iPhone 14's 3,279mAh battery. This information comes from a Foxconn worker, adding a level of credibility to the claim.

Though this leak stands alone for now, the larger battery combined with an expected more efficient chipset than the iPhone 14, suggests significant gains in battery life for the iPhone 15. Apple's claim of up to 20 hours of local video playback, 16 hours of streamed video, or 80 hours of audio playback for the iPhone 14 could be surpassed by the iPhone 15, potentially offering around 24 hours of local video, 19 hours of streamed video, and 94 hours of audio playback.

Charging Speeds

The charging landscape is also expected to evolve with the iPhone 15 lineup. A notable change is the anticipated switch to USB-C charging, particularly for European models. While the iPhone 15 is expected to charge via USB-C, there are indications that the charging speeds might also receive an upgrade. Reports suggest that some iPhone 15 models could support 35W charging, a notable increase from the iPhone 14's 20W limit.

Diverse Battery Sizes

The rumored battery sizes for the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max also hint at impressive improvements. The iPhone 15 Plus is said to have a 4,912mAh battery, marking a 14% increase over the iPhone 14 Plus's 4,323mAh battery. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a 3,650mAh battery, a 14% increase from the iPhone 14 Pro's 3,200mAh battery. With an A17 Bionic chipset and possibly 35W charging. On the other hand, The iPhone 15 Pro Max – is expected to have a 4,852mAh which is a 12% increase on the 4,323mAh battery in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apart from this, there's another rumor that Apple might surprise you with another event in October. According to Mark Gurman, Apple might introduce the first M3 Macs. This to the exciting iPhone event in September, there's a rumour that Apple might have another event in October. According to Gurman, they might be introducing the first M3 Macs. It is still unknown whether this announcement will be released through a formal event or perhaps a discreet press release.

Wait for more such speculations and updates till the Apple Event.