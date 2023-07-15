iPhone 15 launch coming, but Apple may introduce a ROLLABLE iPhone

iPhone 15 launch is expected in a few months, but in some major news, Apple may well launch a rollable iPhone, a few years down the line. By all accounts, iPhone 15 will be a special iPhone and vastly superior to the iPhone 14. However, as far as innovation is concerned, Apple may be looking at rolling out something totally different soon enough. According to recently published patents, Apple seems to be in the process of developing a rollable iPhone - literally, you can roll up the smartphone! The patent, filed in November 2022 and made public this week, describes a smartphone with a display that can be moved between an unrolled state, where the display is flat, as in current phone, and a rolled state, where a portion of the display is actually rolled up!

Apple has been exploring the idea of devices with expandable displays using since 2014, and teh company has filed several patents related to this concept over the years. The US Patent & Trademark Office has now published another patent application from Apple, suggesting that devices like the iPhone, iPad, television, and even vehicle dashboards might utilize this rollable/scrollable display technology in the future.

iPhone Patent

According to the patent, the electronic device would have a rollable display that can bend about an axis as it is rolled onto a roller. The display panel includes a pixel array that produces images, and a transparent protective layer with thinned glass in the rollable portion, enabling easier bending.

From an unrolled, flat state, the rollable display can move to a rolled state with part of the display hidden inside the device.

If these reports hold any truth, Apple is likely to join other manufacturers who have explored rollable devices, such as Samsung, which filed documentation for similar technology with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), featuring screens that extend through the top and sides of the device. TCL, Motorola, and LG too have prototypes.