iPhone 15 launch: What we know so far

Although the iPhone 15 series is nearly 7 months away from launch, leaks and rumours about Apple's next flagship iPhone series have flooded the market. From its design, camera to hardware, all the reports suggest that Apple will again overhaul the iPhone 15 series. So, in the midst of all the conflicting rumours out there, here's what we actually know about the upcoming iPhone 15 series so far.

iPhones

As was the case last year, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models with its iPhone 15 series. Although all four iPhones are expected to get tech upgrades, some features are expected to be reserved for the Pro models, just like the iPhone 14 series. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could change its naming strategy again and launch the iPhone 15 Pro Max as iPhone 15 Ultra, going hand in hand with the Apple Watch Ultra as the most premium device in the lineup.

Design

The new Dynamic Island notch design which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models is expected to replace the traditional notch across the entire series, according to Gurman. ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature curved bezels. The viewing area will remain flat but the side bezels will be a lot slimmer and contained within the curve area to give a more bezel-less feel, similar to the display of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame with solid state volume buttons, rather than a stainless steel one.

Specifications

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip.

According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the iPhone 15 Pro models could get 8GB RAM, compared to 6GB in the current iPhone 14 Pro models. Earlier several analysts, leaks and reports claimed that Apple iPhone 15 series will likely be getting Wi-Fi 6E support. However, now it is being claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will only be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report.

Pricing

According to rumours on Weibo, Apple could hike the price of the iPhone 15 Pro models, expanding the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1099 respectively, and any price hike could see the price go north of $1000 mark for the first time.