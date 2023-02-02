    Trending News

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 15 launch: What we know so far

    Even though iPhone 15 launch is some 7 months away, rumours and leaks have already started appearing at a fast pace. So, here’s all we know about Apple's next flagship iPhone series.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 18:12 IST
    iPhone 15 Pro: USB-C port, solid state button, chip and more- Know what's coming
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 With the expected launch of the four iPhone 15 models in September 2023, Apple is likely to being several new features to the pro models of the lineup. Here are the expected features iPhone 15 Pro models can get according to the latest leaks and reports. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    2/6 USB-C port: According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a USB-C port with the help of which the data transfer speed of the phone will increase. (AFP)
    image caption
    3/6 Round edge design: Apple is expected to give iPhone 15 a new border design, rounded edge and flat front. Informing about the same Twitter user and leakster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) saud that the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner will be rounded and not square anymore and the material also will be titanium. (Reuters)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    4/6 Solid state button: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities had informed that the volume button and the power button of two high end iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid state button design similar to home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    5/6 He tweeted, "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design." (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 A17 chip: According to Japanese publication, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A17 Bionic chip providing improved performance and overall experience. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 15 Ultra
    View all Images
    iPhone 15 series could launch at an Apple Event in September 2023. (Apple Insider)

    Although the iPhone 15 series is nearly 7 months away from launch, leaks and rumours about Apple's next flagship iPhone series have flooded the market. From its design, camera to hardware, all the reports suggest that Apple will again overhaul the iPhone 15 series. So, in the midst of all the conflicting rumours out there, here's what we actually know about the upcoming iPhone 15 series so far.

    iPhones

    As was the case last year, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models with its iPhone 15 series. Although all four iPhones are expected to get tech upgrades, some features are expected to be reserved for the Pro models, just like the iPhone 14 series. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could change its naming strategy again and launch the iPhone 15 Pro Max as iPhone 15 Ultra, going hand in hand with the Apple Watch Ultra as the most premium device in the lineup.

    Design

    The new Dynamic Island notch design which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models is expected to replace the traditional notch across the entire series, according to Gurman. ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature curved bezels. The viewing area will remain flat but the side bezels will be a lot slimmer and contained within the curve area to give a more bezel-less feel, similar to the display of the Apple Watch Ultra.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame with solid state volume buttons, rather than a stainless steel one.

    Specifications

    The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip.

    According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the iPhone 15 Pro models could get 8GB RAM, compared to 6GB in the current iPhone 14 Pro models. Earlier several analysts, leaks and reports claimed that Apple iPhone 15 series will likely be getting Wi-Fi 6E support. However, now it is being claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will only be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report.

    Pricing

    According to rumours on Weibo, Apple could hike the price of the iPhone 15 Pro models, expanding the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1099 respectively, and any price hike could see the price go north of $1000 mark for the first time.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 18:12 IST
