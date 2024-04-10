 iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24: Which is a better compact flagship? | Mobile News

iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24: Which is a better compact flagship?

The Samsung S24 and Apple iPhone 15 are two flagship smartphones competing for market leadership. While both have remarkable features and specs, there are significant variations in design, performance, camera capabilities, and pricing. Let's compare these two gadgets.

The Samsung S24 and Apple iPhone 15 are two flagship smartphones, offering cutting-edge features and performance. Let's delve into a detailed comparison between these two devices to help you make an informed decision.

Both phones feature premium construction with glass front and back panels and aluminium frames. The Samsung S24 boasts slightly slimmer dimensions and lighter weight compared to the iPhone 15, offering excellent ergonomics and sleek aesthetics.

Also read: iPhone 15 discounts are a new problem for Apple in India- Read ‘action letter' by mobile retailers association

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Display Quality

While the Samsung S24 sports a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, the iPhone 15 features a Super Retina XDR OLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR10 capabilities. Both displays offer vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent viewing angles, making them ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Performance and Software

The Samsung S24 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (Exynos 2400 for international variants) paired with up to 12GB of RAM, delivering smooth multitasking and gaming performance. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 runs on Apple's powerful A16 Bionic chip, ensuring snappy responsiveness and seamless operation of iOS 17.

Camera Capabilities

In terms of photography prowess, the Samsung S24 boasts a versatile camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 features a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens, delivering stunning photos and videos with excellent detail and dynamic range.

Battery Life and Charging

With its 4000mAh battery and 25W wired charging support, the Samsung S24 offers all-day battery life and fast charging capabilities. Conversely, the iPhone 15 comes equipped with a slightly smaller 3349mAh battery but compensates with efficient power management and 15W wireless charging compatibility.

When it comes to pricing, the Samsung S24 is priced at Rs. 65,500, offering great value for money compared to the iPhone 15 which comes at a higher price point of Rs. 72,690. Both the Samsung S24 and Apple iPhone 15 excel in various aspects, catering to different consumer preferences. Ultimately, the choice between these two flagship smartphones boils down to individual priorities and brand loyalty.

