iPhone 15 Plus: Rumored price, camera, design, chip and more

The Apple Event 2023 is just 5-days away and the excitement to see the new iPhone 15 models is increasing with each passing day. This year, we are expecting four new models of iPhone 15 and one of them would be the iPhone 15 Plus, which is rumoured to get good upgrades to go along with its massive size. We have curated all the rumoured specs to help you get a clear understanding of what is likely to come on the upcoming new generation iPhone.

iPhone 15 Plus Design and Display:

The iPhone 15 Plus is rumoured to get a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate - this also means that this model will not support always-on display. This year, the standard models may feature Dynamic Island, which was available in iPhone 14 Pro Max and was highly appreciated among iPhone users. All the iPhone 15 models are expected to come with USB-C type charging. This model is expected to get flatter edges, an aluminium frame, and a glass front and back, which will be similar to the iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 15 Plus Camera:

In terms of camera, the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to get be upgraded to a 48 MP main camera sensor which is expected to get bigger in size. Additionally, it is expected to have a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP selfie camera. This year, Apple may not include the telephoto lens.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Plus Chip:

The iPhone 15 Plus is rumoured to get a boosted A16 Bionic chipset coupled with a Snapdragon X70 modem for 5G connectivity. The smartphone is expected to have 6GB of RAM and three internal storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB. It may support 35W fast charging which is again an upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro Max that has a 27W charger.

iPhone 15 Plus Price:

The price of the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to remain similar to iPhone 14 Plus. As per reports, The 128GB variant is expected to be priced at $899. The 256GB will be priced at $999 and the 512GB is expected to be $1199.

iPhone 15 Plus Colour options:

As per leaks, the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to come in 6 colour options: Cyan / Green, Light Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, and Red.

Apple event 2023 date:

The iPhone 15 Plus will be launched on September 12, 2023. Note that the above-mentioned specs are based on speculations and the original details will be revealed by Apple during launch.