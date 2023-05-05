iPhone 15 Pro: Apple likely to roll out this EXCLUSIVE feature

iPhone 15 Pro models are tipped to get a number of exclusive features. However, Apple is expected to bring these special features to just the top-end models of the series – the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Whether it is about chipset, cameras or design, iPhone 15 Pro models will have features that are better than the standard models. Now, it is being reported that these exclusive features will also include the Wi-Fi 6E standard, GizChina reported.

Wi-Fi 6E is an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6, with the letter "E" standing for "Extended," the report explained. It expands the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 to the 6GHz frequency band, providing higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth. It further added that the 6GHz band has more spectrum resources compared to 2.4GHz and 5GHz combined. The additional channel in this band will help reduce congestion and improve concurrency rates.

It is worth mentioning that Apple has already introduced Wi-Fi 6E compatibility in some of its devices, such as the MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) and MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023), Mac mini (2023), iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation). To use this feature, you need to connect your device to a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Other new features for coming to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

To increase the gap between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, the top-end models are expected to feature several new upgrades that will make them quite distinct from the standard versions of the series- at a price, of course. They are expected to pack a new A17 chipset while the standard models will get an A16 Bionic chipset. Also, it will get a new titanium design, a larger camera sensor for better photography, and a Thunderbolt port while replacing the Lightning port.