iPhone 15 Pro: Apple likely to roll out this EXCLUSIVE feature

iPhone 15 Pro models are set to get quite a few outstanding features, according to analysts, and one of these is said to be really exclusive. Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 21:30 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro leak suggests a special feature. (Pexels)

iPhone 15 Pro models are tipped to get a number of exclusive features. However, Apple is expected to bring these special features to just the top-end models of the series – the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Whether it is about chipset, cameras or design, iPhone 15 Pro models will have features that are better than the standard models. Now, it is being reported that these exclusive features will also include the Wi-Fi 6E standard, GizChina reported.

Wi-Fi 6E is an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6, with the letter "E" standing for "Extended," the report explained. It expands the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 to the 6GHz frequency band, providing higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth. It further added that the 6GHz band has more spectrum resources compared to 2.4GHz and 5GHz combined. The additional channel in this band will help reduce congestion and improve concurrency rates.

It is worth mentioning that Apple has already introduced Wi-Fi 6E compatibility in some of its devices, such as the MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) and MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023), Mac mini (2023), iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation). To use this feature, you need to connect your device to a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Other new features for coming to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

To increase the gap between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, the top-end models are expected to feature several new upgrades that will make them quite distinct from the standard versions of the series- at a price, of course. They are expected to pack a new A17 chipset while the standard models will get an A16 Bionic chipset. Also, it will get a new titanium design, a larger camera sensor for better photography, and a Thunderbolt port while replacing the Lightning port.

First Published Date: 05 May, 21:30 IST
