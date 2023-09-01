iPhone 15 Pro: Check out all the leaks on camera specs

The most awaited launch date of the Apple iPhone 15 series has been revealed by the company. The Apple event is going to happen on September 12, 2023, and the tagline of the event is "Wonderlust". While what will finally be revealed is uncertain, we have come across a number of leaks and rumours about the likely specs before the actual launch event. And, if you are like rest of the the fans and are looking forward to getting your hands on the new generation iPhone 15 Pro, check out what it may pack in the camera department.

iPhone 15 Pro camera

As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to use Sony's new "state-of-the-art" sensor in iPhone 15 models however which specific model was not confirmed. It may also feature a "triple-stacked" design which can capture photos that are both bright and sharp. Earlier, it was also reported that the Pro models would receive new periscope camera technology but later it was leaked that it would be only available for iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro may feature 3x optical zoom which was also available in iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to a leaker, it may get a new camera setting that will change the positioning of ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to include an enhanced rear-camera LiDAR Scanner from Sony.

iPhone 15 Pro specs

Mark Gurman reported that all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This year it is expected that there will be no changes in the display size and it will be the same as iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 15 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch display with a ProMotion-enabled adaptive refresh rate. This model also might have a titanium finish and will come in colour options of space black, dark blue, Titanium gray and silver.

The Pro models may also feature the A17 Bionic chipset which will be an upgrade for the pro users. Note that the above-mentioned specifications are based on rumours and the actual details will be announced during the Apple event. Stay tuned for more such details.