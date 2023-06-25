iPhone 15 Pro Max camera: Set to blow rivals away?

Apple is aiming to launch its flagship iPhone 15 series later this fall! However, it is the iPhone 15 Pro Max that has everyone excited. The top-of-the-line model delivers premium and exclusive upgrades to justify its higher price. Last year, apart from the new A16 Bionic chipset and Dynamic Island, one of the most talked about upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro Max was its bigger 48MP camera. Cameras have undoubtedly become one of the crucial factors when buying a new phone for everyone. This year, Apple is planning to bring several notable camera upgrades to iPhone 15 Pro Max so that it can take on and even beat the competition from Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Check out what the latest leaks say.

iPhone 15 Pro Max - camera rumours

Bigger sensor

An early leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a larger sensor than its predecessor iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to feature a Sony IMX90 sensor with 1/1.14, which is almost an inch. It will be almost an 11 percent increase from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 1/1.28 Sony IMX803 sensor. A bigger sensor means it will capture more light.

Periscope lens

Apple is aiming to bring the Periscope lens with the Pro Max model this year, something that Samsung already has! The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models.

The benefit of the periscope lenses is that they enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module.

No boost in pixels

But there is something that will not translate into a big upgrade for iPhone 15 Pro Max!

Leaks and rumours are suggesting that Apple may continue with the with the 48MP camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max that we have seen on iPhone 14 Pro Max. That means, no pixel boost this year for Pro Max! On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumoured to get a 48MP over the current 12MP lens.