iPhone 15 Pro Max: Fragile? Phone passes durability test

Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series after a lot of hype was generated around it by fans, tipsters, and analysts, and huge amounts of praise was showered on the series. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was especially singled out for praise. However, the excitement has recently been overshadowed by concerns. In the last week, users have reported that their iPhone 15 Pro models have been overheating, with warnings popping up even during simple tasks such as taking calls and setting up shortcuts. This has raised concerns about Apple's new A17 Pro chip and how it could affect the longevity of the smartphone. Apple is rolling out a software fix for that. Moreover, questions have also been raised about the iPhone 15 Pro Max's durability. But, a new report could put those to rest too.

iPhone 15 Pro Max - Durable or extremely fragile?

Just a few days ago, YouTuber Zack Nelson, popularly known by his channel JerryRigEverything posted the durability test of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As is customary, a bunch of tests were carried out, including scratching the display and outer body and heating up the screen. While it came out unscathed through these tests, it could not survive a simple test - the so-called bend test. As soon as Nelson tried to bend the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the back glass shattered pretty easily despite having a potentially sturdier titanium frame.

As soon as the video went up, users took to social media platforms to raise concerns about Apple's newest iPhones. Could this be another repeat of the infamous Bendgate that Apple faced with the iPhone 6? A new report by Consumer Reports (via 9to5Mac) says otherwise.

Consumer Reports carried out a more expansive durability test of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which included a precision Instron compression test, and it survived. Another iPhone 15 Pro Max was put in a tumbler and dropped about 100 times, but only had minimal scratches. Maria Rerecich, senior director of product testing at CR said, “That shows it can take plenty of force. There is some flex in the phone that recovers when the force is released.”

Apple's statement

Apple also issued a statement to Forbes recently about the heating issues of the iPhone 15 Pro models. The Cupertino-based tech giant also dismissed claims that the new titanium frame or USB Type-C was the culprit behind the issue. Instead, Apple claimed that increased background activity, some apps, and an iOS 17 bug were likely causing the iPhone 15 to overheat.

