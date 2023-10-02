Icon

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Fragile? Phone passes durability test

With reports questioning the durability of the new iPhone 15 Pro Max, a new and expansive test carried out by Consumer Reports could ease the concerns of owners.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 09:31 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
image caption
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
icon View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max gets a new titanium frame, which is rumoured to be behind reports of the phone bending. (Bloomberg)

Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series after a lot of hype was generated around it by fans, tipsters, and analysts, and huge amounts of praise was showered on the series. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was especially singled out for praise. However, the excitement has recently been overshadowed by concerns. In the last week, users have reported that their iPhone 15 Pro models have been overheating, with warnings popping up even during simple tasks such as taking calls and setting up shortcuts. This has raised concerns about Apple's new A17 Pro chip and how it could affect the longevity of the smartphone. Apple is rolling out a software fix for that. Moreover, questions have also been raised about the iPhone 15 Pro Max's durability. But, a new report could put those to rest too.

iPhone 15 Pro Max - Durable or extremely fragile?

Just a few days ago, YouTuber Zack Nelson, popularly known by his channel JerryRigEverything posted the durability test of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As is customary, a bunch of tests were carried out, including scratching the display and outer body and heating up the screen. While it came out unscathed through these tests, it could not survive a simple test - the so-called bend test. As soon as Nelson tried to bend the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the back glass shattered pretty easily despite having a potentially sturdier titanium frame.

As soon as the video went up, users took to social media platforms to raise concerns about Apple's newest iPhones. Could this be another repeat of the infamous Bendgate that Apple faced with the iPhone 6? A new report by Consumer Reports (via 9to5Mac) says otherwise.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Consumer Reports carried out a more expansive durability test of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which included a precision Instron compression test, and it survived. Another iPhone 15 Pro Max was put in a tumbler and dropped about 100 times, but only had minimal scratches. Maria Rerecich, senior director of product testing at CR said, “That shows it can take plenty of force. There is some flex in the phone that recovers when the force is released.”

Apple's statement

Apple also issued a statement to Forbes recently about the heating issues of the iPhone 15 Pro models. The Cupertino-based tech giant also dismissed claims that the new titanium frame or USB Type-C was the culprit behind the issue. Instead, Apple claimed that increased background activity, some apps, and an iOS 17 bug were likely causing the iPhone 15 to overheat.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 09:31 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro Max: Fragile? Phone passes durability test
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon