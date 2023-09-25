Icon

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Mark Gurman reveals first impressions

Tech analyst Mark Gurman shares his first impressions of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, highlighting key design and functionality upgrades. Read on to know more about what he said.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 11:31 IST
Icon
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple Watch: Check exclusive Croma deals
image caption
1/6 iPhone 15 Series and Apple Watches: Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, generating significant anticipation among consumers. (AFP)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
2/6 Pre-Order Date: Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series commenced on September 15 at 5:30 PM IST. Exclusive Croma Deals: Croma, the electronics retailer, offers attractive discounts and promotions for those looking to purchase the new iPhones. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
3/6 Pre-Booking Details: Interested buyers can pre-book the iPhone 15 series and the new Apple Watches for a minimal fee of Rs. 2000 at Croma stores. (AP)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
4/6 Unique Offer for Mumbai, Pune, and Surat: Customers in Mumbai, Pune, and Surat have a chance to win tickets for Croma Cruise Control 4.0 with the pre-booking of iPhone 15 models between September 15 and September 18. (Apple)
image caption
5/6 Finance Schemes: Croma offers finance schemes, including no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months, making the iPhones more accessible. buyers can also enjoy a 10 percent discount on selected Apple accessories, AppleCare+, and Protect+ plans during pre-booking. Pre-booking is open until September 21. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
6/6 Exchange Offers: Buyers can benefit from exchange offers, receiving up to Rs. 6000 off and a Rs. 5000 cashback based on the value and condition of their old smartphones. (REUTERS)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
View all Images
Mark Gurman, tech analyst and journalist, shares his first impressions of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Bloomberg)

Renowned tech analyst Mark Gurman has shared his initial thoughts on Apple's latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Gurman's insights shed light on the device's design, new features, and overall user experience. Let's take a closer look at some noteworthy upgrades and features that caught his attention. At first glance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max appears strikingly similar to its predecessor. However, Gurman noted that though the iPhone 15 Pro Max maintains a design similar to its predecessor, there are a raft of benefits from the new titanium frame, giving the phone a lighter and more premium feel. Despite some users' concerns about fingerprint smudges on the frame, Gurman sees it as a significant improvement over the glossy stainless steel of previous models.

One of the standout design improvements, according to Gurman, is the smoother, less-sharp edges, making the iPhone 15 Pro Max more comfortable to hold, especially considering its large size. The thinner bezels are immediately noticeable and make the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max's borders seem comparatively thick.

According to Gurman, the most striking addition to the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the Action button, which replaces the mute switch on the side. This button offers users the ability to launch various features on the iPhone, with preset functions such as activating the camera, enabling Focus mode, or starting a voice recording. Gurman praised the intuitive interface for setting up the Action button, even for those less familiar with the Shortcuts app.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, Gurman sees potential for further improvement in the Action button's capabilities. He suggests Apple could allow users to assign different functions based on factors like the number of button clicks, time of day, location, or active Focus mode. This, he believes, would enhance the button's versatility.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's main upgrades this year revolve around its processor and camera system. Gurman noted a slight increase in speed, although it may require a side-by-side comparison with the previous model to be noticeable. The enhanced graphics engine is expected to power new gaming titles, which Gurman plans to explore further in the future.

Camera Improvements and USB-C Transition

Regarding the camera system, Gurman was impressed with the 5x zoom mode on the Pro Max, describing it as a significant improvement. He also mentioned enhancements to Portrait mode, which could potentially be introduced to current Pro models via iOS 17.

One of the highly anticipated changes is the switch to USB-C. Gurman found it convenient not to have to switch between different cables to charge his iPad and iPhone, but he did not consider it a life-changing feature.

In short, Gurman believes that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a worthwhile improvement, with the new design contributing to strong early sales. However, for users with an iPhone 14 Pro Max in any case, the differences may not be overwhelming, making an immediate upgrade less necessary. Nonetheless, Gurman acknowledges that Apple enthusiasts are likely to make the leap regardless of the changes.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 11:31 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro Max: Mark Gurman reveals first impressions
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon