iPhone 15 Pro Max: Mark Gurman reveals first impressions

Renowned tech analyst Mark Gurman has shared his initial thoughts on Apple's latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Gurman's insights shed light on the device's design, new features, and overall user experience. Let's take a closer look at some noteworthy upgrades and features that caught his attention. At first glance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max appears strikingly similar to its predecessor. However, Gurman noted that though the iPhone 15 Pro Max maintains a design similar to its predecessor, there are a raft of benefits from the new titanium frame, giving the phone a lighter and more premium feel. Despite some users' concerns about fingerprint smudges on the frame, Gurman sees it as a significant improvement over the glossy stainless steel of previous models.

One of the standout design improvements, according to Gurman, is the smoother, less-sharp edges, making the iPhone 15 Pro Max more comfortable to hold, especially considering its large size. The thinner bezels are immediately noticeable and make the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max's borders seem comparatively thick.

According to Gurman, the most striking addition to the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the Action button, which replaces the mute switch on the side. This button offers users the ability to launch various features on the iPhone, with preset functions such as activating the camera, enabling Focus mode, or starting a voice recording. Gurman praised the intuitive interface for setting up the Action button, even for those less familiar with the Shortcuts app.

However, Gurman sees potential for further improvement in the Action button's capabilities. He suggests Apple could allow users to assign different functions based on factors like the number of button clicks, time of day, location, or active Focus mode. This, he believes, would enhance the button's versatility.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's main upgrades this year revolve around its processor and camera system. Gurman noted a slight increase in speed, although it may require a side-by-side comparison with the previous model to be noticeable. The enhanced graphics engine is expected to power new gaming titles, which Gurman plans to explore further in the future.

Camera Improvements and USB-C Transition

Regarding the camera system, Gurman was impressed with the 5x zoom mode on the Pro Max, describing it as a significant improvement. He also mentioned enhancements to Portrait mode, which could potentially be introduced to current Pro models via iOS 17.

One of the highly anticipated changes is the switch to USB-C. Gurman found it convenient not to have to switch between different cables to charge his iPad and iPhone, but he did not consider it a life-changing feature.

In short, Gurman believes that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a worthwhile improvement, with the new design contributing to strong early sales. However, for users with an iPhone 14 Pro Max in any case, the differences may not be overwhelming, making an immediate upgrade less necessary. Nonetheless, Gurman acknowledges that Apple enthusiasts are likely to make the leap regardless of the changes.