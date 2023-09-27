iPhone 15 Pro Max, other models heating up! Know how to keep it cool

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has become the talk of the town since its debut at the Wonderlust event on September 12. And the entire series is flying off the shelves and the waiting time for eager buyers has increased, that is how high the demand is! The top-end iPhone costs a hefty $1199 and it is the most popular. It has become the go-to choice for iPhone buyers, with the device being out of stock in stores until November in several countries. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 15 Pro, gets a new A17 Pro SoC which is the industry's first chipset fabricated on a 3-nanometer process, and features hardware-accelerated ray-tracing. Although its presence makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max a mighty powerful device, it also has been troubled with some heating-up issues lately, with users reporting high temperatures during normal usage.

iPhone 15 Pro Max heating up

As per a report by 9to5Mac, users have reported heating up issues with the new iPhone 15 series across all models. Some users have even complained about their iPhone 15 getting too hot to hold in the absence of a case. Ian Zelbo, 3D Artist at 9to5Mac shared his experience of this issue with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Zelbo posted on X, “Jeeez my iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging rn…”

While slight heating of a new device is considered normal, especially during the first few days of usage as the post-migration tasks get completed in the background, it isn't exactly good news to hear that people aren't even able to hold the device. In a video, YouTuber BullsLab conducted a thermal scan of the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a thermal imaging camera, and the temperatures soared to as high as 46.7C (116F), albeit it included heavy usage such as gaming and benchmark tests.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

One of the scenarios in which the iPhone 15s are heating up is fast charging, while another one is while watching HDR content.

Our experience: We at HT Tech also faced the same issue with our iPhone 15 Plus, with the back of the phone, the place where the logic board is supposed to be located, immediately shooting up in temperature in both cases. Even fast charging with just a 20W brick had the iPhone 15 Plus getting hot, with the soaring heat levels of New Delhi adding fuel to the fire.

How to prevent phone from heating up

1. Do not use the phone while it is plugged in and charging.

2. Do not leave it in direct sunlight.

3. Do not keep it in a high-temperature environment such as in a hot car.

4. Refrain from using a third-party charger or cable.

5. Close any apps that may be running in the background.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!