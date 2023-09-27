Icon

iPhone 15 Pro Max, other models heating up! Know how to keep it cool

Several users have reported heating up issues with the new iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 10:33 IST
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
iPhone 15
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 15
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
image caption
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Pro Max and other models are heating up for users even while watching Instagram reels, and web browsing. (AFP)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has become the talk of the town since its debut at the Wonderlust event on September 12. And the entire series is flying off the shelves and the waiting time for eager buyers has increased, that is how high the demand is! The top-end iPhone costs a hefty $1199 and it is the most popular. It has become the go-to choice for iPhone buyers, with the device being out of stock in stores until November in several countries. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 15 Pro, gets a new A17 Pro SoC which is the industry's first chipset fabricated on a 3-nanometer process, and features hardware-accelerated ray-tracing. Although its presence makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max a mighty powerful device, it also has been troubled with some heating-up issues lately, with users reporting high temperatures during normal usage.

iPhone 15 Pro Max heating up

As per a report by 9to5Mac, users have reported heating up issues with the new iPhone 15 series across all models. Some users have even complained about their iPhone 15 getting too hot to hold in the absence of a case. Ian Zelbo, 3D Artist at 9to5Mac shared his experience of this issue with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Zelbo posted on X, “Jeeez my iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging rn…”

While slight heating of a new device is considered normal, especially during the first few days of usage as the post-migration tasks get completed in the background, it isn't exactly good news to hear that people aren't even able to hold the device. In a video, YouTuber BullsLab conducted a thermal scan of the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a thermal imaging camera, and the temperatures soared to as high as 46.7C (116F), albeit it included heavy usage such as gaming and benchmark tests.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One of the scenarios in which the iPhone 15s are heating up is fast charging, while another one is while watching HDR content.

Our experience: We at HT Tech also faced the same issue with our iPhone 15 Plus, with the back of the phone, the place where the logic board is supposed to be located, immediately shooting up in temperature in both cases. Even fast charging with just a 20W brick had the iPhone 15 Plus getting hot, with the soaring heat levels of New Delhi adding fuel to the fire.

How to prevent phone from heating up

1. Do not use the phone while it is plugged in and charging.

2. Do not leave it in direct sunlight.

3. Do not keep it in a high-temperature environment such as in a hot car.

4. Refrain from using a third-party charger or cable.

5. Close any apps that may be running in the background.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 10:32 IST
