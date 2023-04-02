iPhone 15 Pro to get CRAZY button makeover! Will work with GLOVES

The iPhone 15 Pro is set to bring some major changes this year! The current flagship iPhone 14 Pro lineup was launched a major change in terms of its design. A pill-shaped Dynamic Island was rolled out, which is not just for cosmetic purposes, but actually brings a slew of features with it. This year, Apple is planning to bring major changes with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, including a titanium frame, USB-C charging port and new solid-state buttons. Several reports suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro is moving away from physical buttons in favour of solid-state buttons.

What's special about this? The capacitive buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro will work seamlessly even with gloves! Not just that, they will work even with cases, if these are designed correctly, the leaker known as "Anonymous A.S." suggested on MacRumors forum. The report added that this is possible because the buttons' sensitivity can be adjusted using a toggle feature. The previous leak revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro controls would be solid-state instead of physical buttons and would feature a new super-low power mode, an AppleInsider report added.

Not just that, an anonymous tipster who shared the information on MacRumor forums says that the iPhone 15 Pro's new customisable Action button will be customizable according to your need, such as toggle between ring and silent, accessing flash, screenshot, magnifier, voiceover, changing background music, and a lot more.

However, even as several reports indicate a major design change for the iPhone 15 Pro models, the standard iPhone 15 will continue to use physical ones. This seems to be another big step to create a big gap between the Pro and non-Pro versions of the upcoming iPhone 15 series.