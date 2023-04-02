iPhone 15 Pro to get CRAZY button makeover! Will work with GLOVES

The iPhone 15 Pro models are tipped to get solid-state buttons instead of physical ones. The amazing part is what they will do. Check out this amazing feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2023, 20:30 IST
This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is set to get this huge makeover. (HT Tech)

The iPhone 15 Pro is set to bring some major changes this year! The current flagship iPhone 14 Pro lineup was launched a major change in terms of its design. A pill-shaped Dynamic Island was rolled out, which is not just for cosmetic purposes, but actually brings a slew of features with it. This year, Apple is planning to bring major changes with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, including a titanium frame, USB-C charging port and new solid-state buttons. Several reports suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro is moving away from physical buttons in favour of solid-state buttons.

What's special about this? The capacitive buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro will work seamlessly even with gloves! Not just that, they will work even with cases, if these are designed correctly, the leaker known as "Anonymous A.S." suggested on MacRumors forum. The report added that this is possible because the buttons' sensitivity can be adjusted using a toggle feature. The previous leak revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro controls would be solid-state instead of physical buttons and would feature a new super-low power mode, an AppleInsider report added.

Not just that, an anonymous tipster who shared the information on MacRumor forums says that the iPhone 15 Pro's new customisable Action button will be customizable according to your need, such as toggle between ring and silent, accessing flash, screenshot, magnifier, voiceover, changing background music, and a lot more.

However, even as several reports indicate a major design change for the iPhone 15 Pro models, the standard iPhone 15 will continue to use physical ones. This seems to be another big step to create a big gap between the Pro and non-Pro versions of the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 20:30 IST
